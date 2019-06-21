user icon
Grosjean endured his 'worst Friday of the year'

Grosjean endured his 'worst Friday of the year'

  Published on 21 Jun 2019 18:14
  • comments 2
  By: Fergal Walsh

Romain Grosjean has described his Friday at the French Grand Prix as his and the team's worst of the year.

In FP1, the Haas driver was hit with a water leak which saw him complete only a handful of laps, putting him on the back foot compared to rivals.

In the afternoon, Grosjean locked up on his first run and was forced to discard the ruined rubber and complete the session on one set of tyres. 

"It was probably the worst Friday of the year for us," Grosjean said. "It's okay when the car has a good balance and the baseline is good, but the baseline was very, very far from what we've been running at the end of the day. So it put us on the back foot.

"In FP2 I had a big lock up on the first attempt. There's no explanation for it, we need to analyse and understand what happened there. In the end, I ran five laps in the morning and one set of tyres in the afternoon."

Grosjean happy with high fuel run

However, the Frenchman admits that he felt positive with the high fuel runs during the session amid the struggles he was having to stay on the circuit.

"But with the high fuel, I was much happier," Grosjean stated. "I think we went in a good direction but it's a shame that we lost so much track time and we started so far off.

"The new tarmac is not great. As soon as your on the old part, it works well. But on the new part, it's slippery and not very predictable. Maybe it will get better through the weekend."

Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,387

    I feel the current dilemmas of Haas and Alfa might be, to some extent, down to their overreliance on Ferrari. It feels like all 3 struggle with tyre windows. Dunno if it's a coincidence, but it feels related.

    • + 0
    • Jun 21 2019 - 18:53
  • f1ski

    Posts: 508

    +1

    • + 0
    • Jun 21 2019 - 20:19
Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

show sidebar