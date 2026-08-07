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F1 Seizoen 2023 - Statistieken

Op deze pagina vind je alle actuele informatie met betrekking tot het F1 kampioenschap van 2023. De standen, resultaten maar ook statistieken als gemiddelde startpositie, uitvalbeurten en strafpunten die gevolgen hebben voor de F1-superlicentie.


  • Pos
    Constructeur
    BHR
    SAU
    AUS
    AZE
    USA
    ITA
    MON
    ESP
    CAN
    AUT
    GBR
    HUN
    BEL
    NLD
    ITA
    SIN
    JPN
    QAT
    USA
    MEX
    MAS
    BRA
    USA
    ARE
    AUS
    AUS
    Totaal
  • 1
    Red Bull Racing
    43
    44
    36
    57
    44
    -
    25
    38
    34
    56
    34
    41
    43
    37
    43
    14
    26
    27
    49
    25
    25
    51
    40
    38
    38
    38
    860
  • 2
    Mercedes
    16
    22
    18
    20
    20
    -
    23
    33
    15
    11
    25
    20
    24
    8
    18
    16
    16
    21
    18
    27
    27
    11
    10
    17
    17
    17
    409
  • 3
    Ferrari
    12
    14
    -
    36
    16
    -
    12
    10
    22
    32
    3
    10
    24
    10
    27
    37
    20
    13
    24
    27
    27
    13
    26
    18
    18
    18
    406
  • 4
    McLaren
    -
    -
    12
    2
    -
    -
    3
    -
    -
    12
    30
    28
    16
    8
    4
    24
    33
    47
    23
    14
    14
    26
    2
    18
    18
    18
    302
  • 5
    Aston Martin
    23
    15
    27
    22
    15
    -
    18
    14
    20
    21
    6
    3
    12
    19
    2
    -
    4
    9
    6
    -
    -
    25
    12
    7
    7
    7
    280
  • 6
    Alpine F1
    2
    6
    -
    -
    6
    -
    21
    5
    4
    3
    -
    -
    10
    16
    -
    8
    3
    6
    10
    1
    1
    7
    12
    -
    -
    -
    120
  • 7
    Williams
    1
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    6
    -
    4
    -
    -
    4
    6
    -
    -
    -
    3
    2
    2
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    28
  • 8
    Alpha Tauri
    -
    -
    1
    1
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    1
    -
    -
    2
    -
    -
    5
    6
    6
    5
    -
    4
    4
    4
    25
  • 9
    Alfa Romeo Racing
    4
    -
    2
    -
    -
    -
    -
    2
    1
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    1
    -
    -
    6
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    16
  • 10
    Haas F1
    -
    1
    6
    -
    1
    -
    -
    -
    -
    3
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    1
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    12

* Door een straf van Racing Point, voor het gebruiken van illegale brake ducts, kreeg het team 2x 200.000 dollar boete en 15 punten in mindering als team.