Vasseur vertrouwt op FIA bij Red Bull-zaak

  • Gepubliceerd op 19 okt 2024 14:47
  • comments 6
  • Door: Bob Plaizier

Het bib-systeem van Red Bull blijft het onderwerp van gesprek in de paddock in Austin. Red Bull wordt beschuldigd van illegale praktijken, maar de FIA heeft niets gevonden wat lijkt op een verboden systeem. Ferrari-teambaas Frédéric Vasseur stelt dat hij vertrouwt op de autosportfederatie.

Het draait in de Formule 1 dit weekend vooral om het systeem dat Red Bull gebruikt om de rijhoogte van de bib aan te passen. Bij Red Bull zijn ze zich van geen kwaad bewust, terwijl de concurrentie vreest dat ze de rijhoogte hebben aangepast onder de parc fermé-regels. Red Bull ontkent dit en ook de FIA stelt dat er niets illegaals is gevonden. Wel hebben ze afgesproken dat Red Bull het systeem gaat aanpassen. Dit gaat gebeuren in Brazilië, maar tot die tijd blijft het systeem verzegeld.

 Vooral bij het team van McLaren zijn ze kritisch op Red Bull. Bij Ferrari lijkt men zich niet zo druk te maken. Als Ferrari-teambaas Frédéric Vasseur door Sky Sports wordt gevraagd naar het bib-systeem, reageert hij schouderophalend: "We moeten in dit geval de FIA vertrouwen. Ik wil niet reageren op geruchten of zoiets. Ik weet niet wat er aan de hand is en ik weet niet of ze het gebruiken of niet. Als ze het wel gebruiken, dan is het duidelijk valsspelen. Er is dan ook geen grijs gebied of wat dan ook. We hebben vanaf het begin van het jaar genoeg grijze gebieden gehad, maar als ze dit hebben gebruikt, dan is er geen sprake van een grijs gebied. Nu moeten we de FIA vertrouwen."

Cocktailworstje

Posts: 648

Goh, dat van RBR blijkt toch praktisch onmogelijk aan te passen tijdens Parc Fermé, dus wat je daar precies aan riekt is voor mij een raadsel.

  • 2
  • 19 okt 2024 - 14:56
F1 Nieuws Frédéric Vasseur Red Bull Racing Ferrari GP Verenigde Staten 2024

Reacties (6)

Login om te reageren
  • Wingleader

    Posts: 3.163

    Fia vertrouwen? Zou ik niet doen. Maken er een potje van dit seizoen. McLaren illegaal, en RBR riekt ook als je het mij vraagt.

    • + 1
    • 19 okt 2024 - 14:49
    • Cocktailworstje

      Posts: 646

      Goh, dat van RBR blijkt toch praktisch onmogelijk aan te passen tijdens Parc Fermé, dus wat je daar precies aan riekt is voor mij een raadsel.

      • + 2
      • 19 okt 2024 - 14:56
    • MaxMerc

      Posts: 282

      Trek maar eens zo'n blikje open ;)

      • + 0
      • 19 okt 2024 - 15:04
    • f(1)orum

      Posts: 7.930

      Nou, ff zo’n blikje opentrekken? Da’s wel een bib uit mijn lijf hoor ;-)

      • + 0
      • 19 okt 2024 - 15:22
  • Pietje Bell

    Posts: 25.766

    Voor de nieuwelingen onder ons die iets meer over Parc Fermé willen weten .........
    De video start op het juiste moment.

    https://youtu.be/mamuD5anM-A?si=Bz910YC3RvYf5tyj&t=442

    • + 0
    • 19 okt 2024 - 15:53
  • Pietje Bell

    Posts: 25.766

    Omdat het achter een betaalmuur zit:

    MPH: Red Bull caught cheating? It absolutely, categorically, was not

    October 18th 2024
    F1's rumour mill has been buzzing with suggestions that Red Bull could secretly, and illegally, change the height of its car's floor. Mark Hughes has the real story

    Mark Hughes
    Ok, so it’s clear now – finally, after two days of sensationalist claims and firm rebuffs – what the Red Bull floor height story is really about.
    Let me explain the facts and you can make up your own mind.
    There would be a substantial qualifying performance gain to be had if you could raise the front floor height between qualifying and race. Especially with current ground effect cars. The last few millimetres of the small gap between floor and track surface can energise the whole underfloor massively. But if you run it too low in the race you will wear out the plank below the permitted 10% depth – which is a disqualification offence. As is changing the setting of the floor between qualifying and race.

    The Red Bull, unlike the other cars on the grid, has two mechanisms which can change the front floor height. There’s the conventional one accessed from beneath the car – and an additional one accessed from inside the cockpit. The first one is what would be used to change the floor height mid practice session, for example. The second one is used to give a more fine-tuned fit between floor and chassis when a new floor is fitted. It involves removing the nose, removing the heel supports of the pedals, then having one mechanic submerge himself head-first into the cockpit while another stands above the nose with the adjustment tool. The guy with his head in the cockpit aligns it precisely by sight, guiding the guy outside with the adjuster.
    This mechanism has been on all Red Bulls of the last three years at least – and is on the FIA open-source parts list, ie the list of parts which teams must supply drawings of so that other teams can copy if they wish. It was a regulation introduced as a cost-saving measure at the beginning of the hybrid regulations.

    The question raised by McLaren’s Zak Brown was what would there be to stop the mechanic with his head in the cockpit ‘making adjustments to the seat belts’ in front of the FIA observer to actually be changing the floor height? Well, the answer to that seems obvious. The FIA observer would surely be questioning why the other guy was standing there with his adjusting tool!
    But that is it! That’s literally all there was behind wild stories of ‘Red Bull caught cheating’.
    This has all the hallmarks of title-contest psychology, tit-for-tat after Red Bull pressed for changes to McLaren’s ‘Mini DRS’ wing after Baku.
    The frustrating thing about such controversies is that they are meaningless from a sporting perspective, but form part of the theatre of the show. It will now be accepted as historical fact that Red Bull was caught cheating on the parc ferme regulations. It absolutely – categorically – was not. But don’t let the truth stand in the way of a good story.

    • + 1
    • 19 okt 2024 - 16:13

