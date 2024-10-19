Vasseur vertrouwt op FIA bij Red Bull-zaak

Het bib-systeem van Red Bull blijft het onderwerp van gesprek in de paddock in Austin. Red Bull wordt beschuldigd van illegale praktijken, maar de FIA heeft niets gevonden wat lijkt op een verboden systeem. Ferrari-teambaas Frédéric Vasseur stelt dat hij vertrouwt op de autosportfederatie.

Het draait in de Formule 1 dit weekend vooral om het systeem dat Red Bull gebruikt om de rijhoogte van de bib aan te passen. Bij Red Bull zijn ze zich van geen kwaad bewust, terwijl de concurrentie vreest dat ze de rijhoogte hebben aangepast onder de parc fermé-regels. Red Bull ontkent dit en ook de FIA stelt dat er niets illegaals is gevonden. Wel hebben ze afgesproken dat Red Bull het systeem gaat aanpassen. Dit gaat gebeuren in Brazilië, maar tot die tijd blijft het systeem verzegeld.

Vooral bij het team van McLaren zijn ze kritisch op Red Bull. Bij Ferrari lijkt men zich niet zo druk te maken. Als Ferrari-teambaas Frédéric Vasseur door Sky Sports wordt gevraagd naar het bib-systeem, reageert hij schouderophalend: "We moeten in dit geval de FIA vertrouwen. Ik wil niet reageren op geruchten of zoiets. Ik weet niet wat er aan de hand is en ik weet niet of ze het gebruiken of niet. Als ze het wel gebruiken, dan is het duidelijk valsspelen. Er is dan ook geen grijs gebied of wat dan ook. We hebben vanaf het begin van het jaar genoeg grijze gebieden gehad, maar als ze dit hebben gebruikt, dan is er geen sprake van een grijs gebied. Nu moeten we de FIA vertrouwen."