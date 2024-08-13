Monaghan begrijpt woede-uitbarstingen Verstappen

Max Verstappen zorgde tijdens de eerste seizoenshelft voor de nodige ophef. Zijn woede-uitbarsting over de boordradio in Hongarije leverde hem een vrachtlading aan kritiek op. Bij Red Bull maakt men zich daar niet zo druk over, zo stelt Paul Monaghan.

Verstappen was in het verleden wel vaker fel, maar in Hongarije was hij woest. Hij schold zijn team uit en hij maakte ruzie met zijn race-engineer Gianpiero Lambiase. Verstappen kreeg steun vanuit Red Bull, maar de buitenwereld was zeer kritisch. Meerdere analisten waren van mening dat Verstappen zijn excuses moest aanbieden aan Red Bull en Lambiase. Het moment bleef voor onrust zorgen.

Lat hoog leggen

Bij Red Bull haalt iedereen zijn schouders erover op. Ook Chief Engineer Paul Monaghan heeft er niet zoveel problemen mee, zo legt hij uit aan PlanetF1: "Ik denk dat Max de lat heel hoog legt voor hemzelf en voor ons. Vorig jaar en tijdens een paar races dit jaar wist hij een niveau te bereiken dat anderen nog niet eens hebben kunnen evenaren. Als hij het gevoel heeft dat wij die hoge lat niet kunnen aantikken, dan kunnen we dit soort uitingen verwachten. Ik heb niet echt een mening over hoe hij tegen ons praat, of de toon nu goed of slecht is. Zie het alsof hij voelt dat wij niet het meeste uit het team halen."

Pushen

Monaghan stelt dat als hij er iets van zou vinden, hij het onder vier ogen aan Verstappen zou vertellen. Hij heeft begrip voor de gevoelens van de regerend wereldkampioen, en dat herhaalt hij nog een keer: "Als hij helemaal niets zou zeggen, zou het ons dan pushen om iets te doen? Misschien wel, misschien net. Maar je moet dit soort reacties misschien zien als een constructieve manier van kritiek geven in plaats van een soort tirade."