<b> Video: </b> Ricciardo's terugkomst naar de Formule 1 in beeld gebracht

Video: Ricciardo's terugkomst naar de Formule 1 in beeld gebracht

  • Gepubliceerd op 01 aug 2023 16:38
  • Door: Rik van Oosterhout

Om de terugkomst van The Honey Badger te vieren, is zijn werkgever AlphaTauri met een speciale video op de proppen gekomen. Hierin deelt de renstal uit het Italiaanse Faenza unieke beelden van Daniel Ricciardo's terugkomst naar de Formule 1 én het zusterteam van Red Bull.  

 

Reacties (4)

  • Pietje Bell

    Posts: 18.144

    Off Topic;

    Rik Oostenbroek uit Hilversum gaat iets ontwerpen voor RBR mbt GP Zandvoort.

    Oracle Red Bull Racing @redbullracing

    Excited to announce the first artist to collaborate in the
    ByBit x Oracle Red Bull Racing Velocity Series is @rikoostenbroek!

    Get ready for mind-blowing digital art that is inspired by the team and captures
    the excitement of Racing! 🎨 A visionary in the digital art space, @rikoostenbroek
    is set to craft a distinctive digital collectable in the lead up to the Dutch race
    that you can own.

    Find out how you can own a piece of Red Bull Racing history by visiting Bybit's website
    =================================

    Introducing the Velocity Series.

    Velocity Series—a web3 experience that merges speed, technology, and art from the world’s leading digital artists

    In partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing, Bybit presents the Velocity Series -
    a web3 experience that merges speed, technology, and art from the world’s
    leading digital artists.
    This exclusive collection of digital artworks is inspired by the RB19 race car.

    Oracle Red Bull Racing is no stranger to the world of art with our cars
    previously being used as the canvas. Now, in collaboration with Bybit
    and some of the world’s best digital artists we want to empower and reimagine
    the future of art and technology.

    Hier zijn zijn kleurrijke creaties te zien:

    tinyurl(.)com/mv7pzkey

    instagram(.)com/rikoostenbroek/

    • + 0
    • 1 aug 2023 - 16:57
  • Evert van der Pick

    Posts: 5.465

    Als we reëel zijn kunnen we momenteel nou niet echt concluderen dat Ricciardo het beter doet dan de Vries.
    Ik dacht bij zijn eerste kwalificatie dat de juiste keuze was gemaakt, maar nu zie ik dat ze geen stap vooruit zijn gegaan.
    Enne..
    Yuki doet het dus al een tijdje fantastisch in dat gare Alpha Tauri barrel.

    • + 0
    • 1 aug 2023 - 16:59
    • NicoS

      Posts: 16.092

      Het zou een afgang zijn als hij het niet beter gaat doen als Yuki…

      • + 0
      • 1 aug 2023 - 17:44

