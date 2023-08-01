Video: Ricciardo's terugkomst naar de Formule 1 in beeld gebracht

Om de terugkomst van The Honey Badger te vieren, is zijn werkgever AlphaTauri met een speciale video op de proppen gekomen. Hierin deelt de renstal uit het Italiaanse Faenza unieke beelden van Daniel Ricciardo's terugkomst naar de Formule 1 én het zusterteam van Red Bull.
Lewis Hamilton ziet dat Red Bull ongenaakbaar is en wil dolgraag weer op hetzelfde niveau acteren als Max Verstappen....
Om de terugkomst van The Honey Badger te vieren, is zijn werkgever AlphaTauri met een speciale video op de proppen ge...
De logo's van de Banco BRB, een Braziliaanse bank, zullen tijdens de aanstaande Braziliaanse Grand Prix op de wag...
De zomerstop in de Formule 1 is pas net begonnen, maar toch heeft bandenfabrikant Pirelli de keuzes voor de eerste we...
Niet alleen in de Formule 1 klinkt het Nederlandse volkslied, ook in de kartwereld is men bekend met het Wilhelmus. A...
Bahrain International Circuit - Wintertest
Reacties (4)
Pietje Bell
Posts: 18.144
Off Topic;
Rik Oostenbroek uit Hilversum gaat iets ontwerpen voor RBR mbt GP Zandvoort.
Oracle Red Bull Racing @redbullracing
Excited to announce the first artist to collaborate in the
ByBit x Oracle Red Bull Racing Velocity Series is @rikoostenbroek!
Get ready for mind-blowing digital art that is inspired by the team and captures
the excitement of Racing! 🎨 A visionary in the digital art space, @rikoostenbroek
is set to craft a distinctive digital collectable in the lead up to the Dutch race
that you can own.
Find out how you can own a piece of Red Bull Racing history by visiting Bybit's website
=================================
Introducing the Velocity Series.
Velocity Series—a web3 experience that merges speed, technology, and art from the world’s leading digital artists
In partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing, Bybit presents the Velocity Series -
a web3 experience that merges speed, technology, and art from the world’s
leading digital artists.
This exclusive collection of digital artworks is inspired by the RB19 race car.
Oracle Red Bull Racing is no stranger to the world of art with our cars
previously being used as the canvas. Now, in collaboration with Bybit
and some of the world’s best digital artists we want to empower and reimagine
the future of art and technology.
Hier zijn zijn kleurrijke creaties te zien:
tinyurl(.)com/mv7pzkey
instagram(.)com/rikoostenbroek/
Evert van der Pick
Posts: 5.465
Als we reëel zijn kunnen we momenteel nou niet echt concluderen dat Ricciardo het beter doet dan de Vries.
Ik dacht bij zijn eerste kwalificatie dat de juiste keuze was gemaakt, maar nu zie ik dat ze geen stap vooruit zijn gegaan.
Enne..
Yuki doet het dus al een tijdje fantastisch in dat gare Alpha Tauri barrel.
NicoS
Posts: 16.092
Het zou een afgang zijn als hij het niet beter gaat doen als Yuki…