Video: De nieuwe trailer van de F1-game

De Formule 1 lanceert elk seizoen een nieuwe game omtrent de sport. De game is in de afgelopen jaren sterk aan populariteit gegroeid en wordt veel gespeeld door bijvoorbeeld E-sporters en Formule 1-coureurs zelf. De nieuwe game komt op 1 juli uit en men deelt dan ook graag eerste beelden.

De game wordt ontwikkeld door EA Sports en Codemasters en kent een heleboel nieuwe features. Zo worden de sprintraces toegevoegd aan de game, zijn de circuits aangepast en zijn er enkele dingen aangepast. In de game is het nu ook mogelijk dat de pitcrews foutjes kunnen maken en introduceert men F1 Life.

