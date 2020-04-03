user icon
Video: Valtteri Bottas traint vermomd als 'The Stig'

Video: Valtteri Bottas traint vermomd als 'The Stig'

  • Gepubliceerd op 03 apr 2020 14:52
  • comments 18
  • Door: Rob Veenstra
Is dit 'The Stig', het bekende personage uit televisieprogramma Top Gear waarvan de identiteit altijd en overal verscholen gaat achter zijn witte helm met blauw vizier? Die vraag stelt Mercedes zichzelf na het zien van onderstaande beelden. De Duitse renstal geeft ook het antwoord al, het is niet The Stig. Het is coureur Valtteri Bottas die thuis bezig is met oefeningen om zijn nekspieren te trainen. Het dragen van een helm zorgt enkel voor meer gewicht en dus meer weerstand voor de Fin.
Reacties

  • walter33

    Posts: 566

    Als er 1 geen humor moet gaan doen is het BoringBottas wel.

    • + 1
    • 3 apr 2020 - 14:57
    • RogerZzz

      Posts: 3.061

      Gelukkig ben jij de leukste thuis.

      'Boring Bottas'... een alliteratie!! Wat een bak!! Hoe verzin je het! Veeg me op!

      • + 0
      • 3 apr 2020 - 15:09
  • Trulla

    Posts: 1.346

    Ahja, hij heeft inderdaad ook een witte helm op.

    • + 0
    • 3 apr 2020 - 14:58
    • schwantz34

      Posts: 16.685

      Zo'n kaal, armetierig wit helmpie kocht ik als arm krantenlopend jochie ook bij m'n eerste Puchie in 89. Het "grote geld" ging op aan een Polini 70 cc blokkie, en een Proma expansie uitlaat ;)

      • + 0
      • 3 apr 2020 - 19:16
    • Nerf Herder

      Posts: 371

      We hebben wel eens een kreidler blok onder een puch geschroefd. Kon de achterbrug niet zo goed tegen. ;-)

      • + 0
      • 3 apr 2020 - 21:47
  • MacGyver

    Posts: 2.665

    kimi zou graag Stig spelen, hoeft niets meer te zeggen en alleen ijskoud trappen met wat hem aangeboden wordt 😂

    • + 1
    • 3 apr 2020 - 15:05
  • P. Clemenza

    Posts: 4.905

    het ergste van heel die corona crisis is dat we nu nog steeds niet weten waartoe Bottas 3.0 allemaal in staat is!!

    • + 0
    • 3 apr 2020 - 15:06
    • RogerZzz

      Posts: 3.061

      Ik heb Bottas 0.5 nog de Marlboro Masters zien winnen.. dus ben idd heel benieuwd!

      • + 1
      • 3 apr 2020 - 15:17
    • Pierluigi Campari

      Posts: 73

      Bottats is nu al gezakt naa 2,8.
      Dat is wat deze crisis met je doet...

      • + 1
      • 3 apr 2020 - 17:50
    • Captain H. M. Murdock

      Posts: 50

      Zo te zien traint hij al voor Bottas 4.0. Dit voor het geval 3.0 faalt.

      • + 0
      • 5 apr 2020 - 16:44
  • Ouw-sjagerijn

    Posts: 3.434

    Is it the Stig?
    No, it is is Finnish cousin.

    • + 0
    • 3 apr 2020 - 17:02
    • Ouw-sjagerijn

      Posts: 3.434

      Is his Finnish cousin

      • + 0
      • 3 apr 2020 - 17:38
    • flyineddy

      Posts: 145

      Some say he only eats porridge.

      • + 0
      • 3 apr 2020 - 18:05
    • TylaHunter

      Posts: 3.113

      And that he has difficulty with the name, James!

      • + 0
      • 4 apr 2020 - 13:09
    • Ferluci

      Posts: 34

      In his spare time he wears a pink tutu

      • + 0
      • 4 apr 2020 - 15:58
  • ROYALERE

    Posts: 11.858

    Dit is al de 4.0.

    • + 0
    • 3 apr 2020 - 17:43
    • MCL34

      Posts: 531

      Bottas ,The Stig Edition

      • + 0
      • 3 apr 2020 - 18:41
  • TheStijg

    Posts: 2.692

    Ik word afgeleid door z'n sokken: dit moet Bottas -1.0 zijn. Jammer want het ging de goede kant op.

    • + 0
    • 4 apr 2020 - 11:52

CA Grand Prix van Canada

Lokale tijd 

  • Vrijdag weather-image

    Zaterdag weather-image

    Zondag weather-image

  • Vrije training 1

    17:00 - 18:30

    Vrije training 3

    17:00 - 18:00

    Race

    20:10 - 22:10

  • Vrije training 2

    21:00 - 22:30

    Kwalificatie

    20:00 - 21:00

    Snelste ronde

     

CA Grand Prix van Canada

Lokale tijd 

  • Vrijdagweather-image

  • Vrije training 1

    17:00 - 18:30

    Vrije training 2

    21:00 - 22:30

  • Zaterdagweather-image

  • Vrije training 3

    17:00 - 18:00

    Kwalificatie

    20:00 - 21:00

  • Zondag weather-image

  • Race

    20:10 - 22:10

    Snelste ronde

    20:10 - 22:10

WK standen 2019

Pos
Team
Punten
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Bekijk volledige WK-stand

show sidebar