Is that the Stig? No, it's @ValtteriBottas! Strong neck muscles are crucial for drivers to cope with the acceleration and braking of modern @F1 cars— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) April 3, 2020
Wearing a helmet during this workout helps give the driver a sense of the in-car forces 💪 #WorkoutFromHome pic.twitter.com/ejutZmwbQP
Circuit de Catalunya - Wintertest
walter33
Posts: 566
Als er 1 geen humor moet gaan doen is het BoringBottas wel.
RogerZzz
Posts: 3.061
Gelukkig ben jij de leukste thuis.
'Boring Bottas'... een alliteratie!! Wat een bak!! Hoe verzin je het! Veeg me op!
Trulla
Posts: 1.346
Ahja, hij heeft inderdaad ook een witte helm op.
schwantz34
Posts: 16.685
Zo'n kaal, armetierig wit helmpie kocht ik als arm krantenlopend jochie ook bij m'n eerste Puchie in 89. Het "grote geld" ging op aan een Polini 70 cc blokkie, en een Proma expansie uitlaat ;)
Nerf Herder
Posts: 371
We hebben wel eens een kreidler blok onder een puch geschroefd. Kon de achterbrug niet zo goed tegen. ;-)
MacGyver
Posts: 2.665
kimi zou graag Stig spelen, hoeft niets meer te zeggen en alleen ijskoud trappen met wat hem aangeboden wordt 😂
P. Clemenza
Posts: 4.905
het ergste van heel die corona crisis is dat we nu nog steeds niet weten waartoe Bottas 3.0 allemaal in staat is!!
RogerZzz
Posts: 3.061
Ik heb Bottas 0.5 nog de Marlboro Masters zien winnen.. dus ben idd heel benieuwd!
Pierluigi Campari
Posts: 73
Bottats is nu al gezakt naa 2,8.
Dat is wat deze crisis met je doet...
Captain H. M. Murdock
Posts: 50
Zo te zien traint hij al voor Bottas 4.0. Dit voor het geval 3.0 faalt.
Ouw-sjagerijn
Posts: 3.434
Is it the Stig?
No, it is is Finnish cousin.
Ouw-sjagerijn
Posts: 3.434
Is his Finnish cousin
flyineddy
Posts: 145
Some say he only eats porridge.
TylaHunter
Posts: 3.113
And that he has difficulty with the name, James!
Ferluci
Posts: 34
In his spare time he wears a pink tutu
ROYALERE
Posts: 11.858
Dit is al de 4.0.
MCL34
Posts: 531
Bottas ,The Stig Edition
TheStijg
Posts: 2.692
Ik word afgeleid door z'n sokken: dit moet Bottas -1.0 zijn. Jammer want het ging de goede kant op.