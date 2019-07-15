user icon
Overview: The power unit components used after the British Grand Prix

  • Published on 15 Jul 2019 18:41
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

During the British Grand Prix there were relatively few changes of engine components. Daniel Ricciardo's engine gave up at Silverstone, but this was his first copy and so he did not have to address any new components during the rest of the weekend.

The drivers who had new engine components installed did not receive a grid penalty. Five drivers chose to start the weekend with the second one of the MGU-K: Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Sergio Perez, George Russell and Robert Kubica are therefore at the limit of the number of MGU-Ks they have in a season. 

Lando Norris received two new engine parts this weekend: the latest version of the internal combustion engine and the turbo from Renault. Because it was the third use for both parts, the young Brit also received no grid penalty. The next change of one of these components does provide him with a grid drop.

 

# Team Driver ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE
44 Mercedes Lewis Hamilton 2 2 2 2 1 1
77 Mercedes Valtteri Bottas 2 2 2 2 1 1
5 Ferrari Sebastian Vettel 2 2 2 2 1 2
16 Ferrari Charles Leclerc 2 2 2 1 1 2
33 Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen 3 3 3 2 2 2
10 Red Bull Racing Pierre Gasly 3 3 3 2 2 2
3 Renault Daniel Ricciardo 3 3 3 2 2 2
27 Renault Nico Hülkenberg 5 4 4 3 2 3
8 Haas Romain Grosjean 2 2 2 1 2 2
20 Haas Kevin Magnussen 2 2 2 1 2 3
55 McLaren Carlos Sainz 4 4 4 3 3 3
4 McLaren Lando Norris 3 3 2 2 2 2
11 Racing Point Sergio Perez 2 2 2 2 1 1
18 Racing Point Lance Stroll 3 3 3 2 1 1
7 Alfa Romeo Kimi Raikkonen 2 2 2 1 2 2
99 Alfa Romeo Antonio Giovinazzi 2 2 2 1 2 3
26 Toro Rosso Daniil Kvyat 4 4 4 3 3 3
23 Toro Rosso Alexander Albon 5 4 4 4 2 2
63 Williams George Russell 2 2 2 2 3 3
88 Williams Robert Kubica 2 2 2 2 1 1

Replies (1)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 6,937

    If Max' Gearbox and PU survived unschathed after that jump, I'll be very impressed.

    • + 0
    • Jul 15 2019 - 18:44


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
407
2
Ferrari
243
3
Red Bull Racing
191
4
McLaren
60
5
Renault
39
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
26
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
19
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings


show sidebar