Perez: Little improvements will bring big rewards

Sergio Perez says that Racing Point only needs to make "little improvements" in order to gain on its rivals.

The team's biggest hurdle this year has been getting on top of qualifying, as Lance Stroll has been eliminated in every Q1 session so far in 2019.

Perez has managed to reach Q3 twice, but it remains the lowest number of Q3 appearances from any of the midfield times.

While it is able to utilise its package during the race and make gains on its rivals in search of points, Perez says making small improvements will reap big benefits for Racing Point.

"The good thing about it is that we only need little improvements and then the whole weekend changes a lot," the Mexican said.

"If we are able to do that soon, we're still close to fourth place in the constructors' standings. It's not like we have lost a lot of ground, even though the car isn't as competitive or consistent as we would like.

"We're not in a bad position but we've got a long season to go. We're pushing very hard, like everyone out there. So we'll see."

Racing Point must maximise bad days

Perez added that maximising the bad days will have big implications at the end of the season when the final standings are locked in.

"In Montreal, that was a great example of what our season has to be," he said. "On a bad day, where nothing worked, we thought we weren't going to score any points.

"But we did, we scored two points with Lance. Those days, at the end of the season, make a massive difference. So it's important to maximise the bad days, because on the good days, it's easy to score those.

"The midfield is so close that little improvements can make a good difference."