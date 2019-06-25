user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Perez: Little improvements will bring big rewards

  • Published on 25 Jun 2019 16:36
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sergio Perez says that Racing Point only needs to make "little improvements" in order to gain on its rivals.

The team's biggest hurdle this year has been getting on top of qualifying, as Lance Stroll has been eliminated in every Q1 session so far in 2019.

Perez has managed to reach Q3 twice, but it remains the lowest number of Q3 appearances from any of the midfield times.

MOREPerez baffled by lap 1 penalty | Racing Point has 'plenty more upgrades' to come

While it is able to utilise its package during the race and make gains on its rivals in search of points, Perez says making small improvements will reap big benefits for Racing Point.

"The good thing about it is that we only need little improvements and then the whole weekend changes a lot," the Mexican said.

"If we are able to do that soon, we're still close to fourth place in the constructors' standings. It's not like we have lost a lot of ground, even though the car isn't as competitive or consistent as we would like.

"We're not in a bad position but we've got a long season to go. We're pushing very hard, like everyone out there. So we'll see."

Racing Point must maximise bad days

Perez added that maximising the bad days will have big implications at the end of the season when the final standings are locked in.

"In Montreal, that was a great example of what our season has to be," he said. "On a bad day, where nothing worked, we thought we weren't going to score any points.

"But we did, we scored two points with Lance. Those days, at the end of the season, make a massive difference. So it's important to maximise the bad days, because on the good days, it's easy to score those.

"The midfield is so close that little improvements can make a good difference."


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Ferrari end Mercedes' run of race wins in Austria?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
168
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

MX Sergio Perez 11
cour-pic
  • Country Mexico
  • Date of b. Jan 26 1990 (29)
  • Place of b. Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Racing Point
Racing Point
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar