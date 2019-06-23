Sep 8Album
Mahaveer Raghunathan has been banned for the next round of the Formula 2 championship in Austria after picking up 12 points on his superlicense. Picking up 12 points over the c...
Sean Gelael has been officially disqualified from the Formula 2 qualifying session after he knocked down two marshals during the session. The Indonesian driver stopped on the c...
Richard Verschoor will continue with MP Motorsport in 2019, securing a seat with it in the FIA Formula 3 championship. Verschoor competed in eight races with MP Motorsport last...
Carlin Buzz Racing has announced a second driver to its 2019 Formula 3 line-up, as Felipe Drugovich joins for the upcoming season. Drugovich won the European Formula ...
Prema's line-up for the 2019 FIA Formula 3 season has been completed following the signing of Russian Robert Shwartzman. The 19-year-old joins Marcus Armstrong and Jeha...
GP3 race winner Leonardo Pulcini will compete in the FIA Formula 3 championship this season with Hitech GP. The Italian spent the 2018 campaign with Campos in the GP3 Series, wh...
Campos has confirmed that Alex Peroni has joined it for the 2019 FIA Formula 3 season. The Australian born racer is the second driver Campos has announced, having previously con...
ART Grand Prix is the first team to confirm its full line-up for the inaugural FIA Formula 3 championship, as Max Fewtrell will join David Beckmann and fellow Renault junior Chr...
Renault F1 junior driver Christian Lundgaard will compete in the inaugural FIA Formula 3 championship this year after penning a deal with ART. The 17-year-old Dane w...
Louis Deletraz will link up with Carlin for the 2019 Formula 2 season, departing from the Charouz Racing System squad. The campaign will mark the Swiss' third season in...
Sergio Sette Camara will join DAMS for the 2019 Formula 2 season, partnering Canadian Nicholas Latifi. Sette Camara is readying up for his third season in the F2 championship, h...
Nicholas Latifi will compete in the FIA Formula 2 championship with DAMS for the fourth consecutive year in 2019. It will be Latifi's fourth full season in the sport, having...
French racing driver Dorian Boccolacci, who currently races in GP3, has been announced as ex Marussia F1 driver Roberto Mehri's replacement. This is effective...
Prema’s Charles Leclerc set the pace early on in Barcelona, setting a time of 1:29.974, the only driver to go under the 1:30.00 mark. Leclerc’s former teammate Alex ...
Charles Leclerc has won a captivating sprint race in Bahrain after switching to a risky strategy during the race. The Monegasque driver pitted on lap 14 of 23 from the lead of t...
Prema's Charles Leclerc took the first pole position of the 2017 Formula 2 season in Bahrain on Friday with a best lap time of 1:38.907, with his team mate Antonio...
Renault has added two new faces to their young driver academy, with the signings of Christian Lundgaard (15) and Marta Garcia (16). Both drivers enjoyed successful yea...
Rapax driver Nyck de Vries led a 1-2 finish to testing in Bahrain for his team on the third day of F2 running, which will undoubtedly boost confidence as the field prepares for ...
Jordan King has completed his move to MP Motorsport for the 2017 season. The Brit moves to the team after two seasons at Racing Engineering, picking up two wins and six podiums....
Alex Lynn has taken victory in the GP2 Sprint Race at Hockenheim after capitalizing on a poor start from pole sitter Antonio Giovinazzi. Lynn was able to keep a healthy lead af...
Pierre Gasly has topped the timesheets at the Hungaroring for the GP2 practice session. PREMA driver Gasly set a time of 1 minute 27.138 seconds, beating Alex Lynn by just...
Halfway through the GP2 season Daniël de Jong is on six points after taking top ten finishes in the Monaco and Baku Feature races. However, the MP Motorsport driver failed...
