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Why Ralf Schumacher believes Piastri is no longer a team leader candidate

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Why Ralf Schumacher believes Piastri is no longer a team leader candidate

Oscar Piastri has become McLaren's second driver following a difficult start to the 2026 season, according to Ralf Schumacher. The former F1 driver says the Australian, who trails team-mate Lando Norris heavily in the championship, would no longer be considered a team leader candidate by top teams. Schumacher's assessment comes as Norris has won twice in succession while Piastri has managed just two podiums from a season disrupted by mechanical failures and a visible performance gap to his British team-mate.

Piastri's campaign began with back-to-back retirements before the race even started, forcing him onto the back foot from the opening weekend. He recovered with consecutive podium finishes but has not returned to the top three since. Norris, by contrast, has multiple wins to his name and is firmly in contention for the world championship. The contrast is stark: Piastri sits seventh with 104 points, while Norris leads the title fight.

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Schumacher's paddock test

Speaking on the German podcast Backstage Boxengasse, Schumacher framed Piastri's situation in terms of how teams would view him today. "If you go into the paddock now and a team is looking for a leader who can lead the championship, a year ago you would have absolutely wanted Piastri," Schumacher said. "I fear that would no longer be the case today. He is now, for the time being, number two, but the season is still long."

Schumacher was careful not to dismiss Piastri's underlying speed. "I have to say, Piastri is incredibly fast and you also need someone who scores points for you," he noted. The German added that Piastri has not suddenly become a poor driver. "He's not making mistakes, he's just slower than Norris at the moment, but that can change depending on the development phase of the car."

A fortunate dynamic for McLaren

Schumacher suggested McLaren has benefited from the timing of Piastri's slump. "I think it was also a bit of luck that Oscar Piastri, I wouldn't say he's having a hard time, but he is struggling at the moment," he said. The implication is clear: with Norris in title form, McLaren can focus its resources without internal friction. Piastri's role has shifted from championship contender to reliable points scorer, a dynamic that suits the team but diminishes his stock in the wider paddock.

The shift marks a reversal of the 2025 season, when Piastri appeared a serious title candidate for much of the year before fading late. Norris ultimately claimed that championship, and the hierarchy within McLaren has calcified this season. Piastri remains seventh in the standings, a position that reflects consistency but not the front-running pace he showed in his early F1 career.

Reputation and the development window

Schumacher's warning about being "careful" when judging Piastri reflects the volatility of car development cycles. Regulation changes can expose or flatter driving styles, and McLaren's 2026 package appears better suited to Norris. Whether that persists through upgrades and setup evolution will determine if Piastri can reclaim parity. For now, though, his status as a potential team leader elsewhere has taken a hit. Top teams looking for a number one driver would hesitate, and that hesitation alone is a problem for a driver who, 12 months ago, was considered one of the sport's rising elite.

Piastri's challenge is not just performance but perception. He has time to reverse both, but only if McLaren's development arc shifts in his favour. Schumacher's assessment is a reminder that F1 reputations are built and dismantled over short windows, and Piastri is currently in one that counts against him.

F1 News Ralf Schumacher Oscar Piastri McLaren

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Spain
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Bahrain
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Australia
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Japan
Circuit Suzuka
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Saudi Arabia
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Austria Red Bull Ring
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United Kingdom Silverstone
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Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
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Hungary Hungaroring
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Driver profile

DE Ralf Schumacher -
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  • Country DE
  • Date of b. Jun 30 1975 (51)
  • Place of b. Hurth, West Germany, DE
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 1.78 m
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