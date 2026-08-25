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Why Wolff isn't worried about Norris repeating Verstappen's comeback

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Why Wolff isn't worried about Norris repeating Verstappen's comeback

Toto Wolff has played down the threat posed by Lando Norris's closing title deficit, pointing to Max Verstappen's failed comeback bid in 2023 as evidence that a strong late-season run may not be enough. The Mercedes team principal, speaking after Norris's second win of the season at Zandvoort, acknowledged the McLaren driver's momentum but insisted his own team's focus remains on managing budget cap limitations rather than reacting to rivals' form.

Norris's triumph in the Netherlands reduced his championship gap in a manner that has drawn comparisons to Verstappen's surge through the second half of last season. The Dutchman mounted a fierce charge after the same race in 2023, clawing back substantial ground in the standings. Wolff, however, was quick to note the outcome of that particular campaign.

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"Norris's deficit is indeed smaller than Max's was last year after Zandvoort. But Max didn't win the championship in the end," Wolff told media at the circuit. The comment reveals Mercedes' internal assessment that late-season form alone may not translate into title success, particularly if early-season consistency has already established a commanding lead elsewhere in the field.

Budget cap reality bites

Beyond the immediate championship picture, Wolff outlined the financial constraints shaping Mercedes' development trajectory. The team is no longer able to outspend rivals as it did during the hybrid era, and the cost cap is forcing strategic choices about when and where to deploy upgrades.

"We simply don't have the money to put unlimited new developments on the car. We try to distribute our resources across the entire season and determine when to bring updates based on our calculations. The goal is to score as many points as possible with that approach," Wolff explained. The admission underscores a shift in how Mercedes operates, moving from a position of financial dominance to one where every development decision carries opportunity cost.

Wolff acknowledged that the gap to the front is widening with each update cycle. "Every time a top team brings an update, it's quickly worth a few tenths. So that's what you lose relative to them. It gets harder as the season progresses," he said. The Austrian suggested that McLaren and Ferrari may have greater financial headroom within the cap, though he cautioned that the true picture will only emerge when teams submit their accounts at year's end.

Reliability cost Mercedes a podium position

Part of Mercedes' predicament stems not from development pace but from execution failures earlier in the year. Wolff estimated that reliability issues have cost his team between 50 and 100 points, a tally that would have placed them in a far stronger position heading into the final races.

"With those points, we could now have a small lead, or at least a better starting position," Wolff admitted. The remark points to mechanical retirements and component failures that have plagued both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at various stages, turning potential podiums into point-less afternoons.

Despite the mounting pressure from McLaren's resurgence and the financial headwinds imposed by the budget cap, Wolff made clear that Mercedes will not deviate from its planned development path. The team remains committed to a season-long strategy rather than reactive sprints, banking on calculated upgrade windows rather than attempting to match rivals update for update. Whether that discipline pays off may well depend on how the remainder of the calendar unfolds, and whether Norris can sustain the form that has reignited his own title ambitions.

F1 News Max Verstappen Lando Norris Toto Wolff Mercedes McLaren Red Bull Racing

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Spain
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Bahrain
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Date
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Australia Albert Park
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China Shanghai International Circuit
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Japan Circuit Suzuka
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NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,557
  • Podiums 131
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  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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