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Nico Rosberg issues stark warning to former team Mercedes

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Nico Rosberg issues stark warning to former team Mercedes

Nico Rosberg has warned Mercedes that McLaren has become Formula 1's team to beat, delivering a stark assessment of his former employer's position after Lando Norris dominated at Zandvoort. The 2016 world champion told Sky Sports that Mercedes should be concerned about the pace deficit, which he believes signals a potentially difficult end to the season for the German manufacturer.

McLaren appears to have closed what was a significant performance gap to Mercedes. Defending champion Norris won at Zandvoort last weekend, following his victory in Hungary before the summer break. While his deficit in the standings remains substantial, the momentum shift is undeniable. McLaren has been careful to keep expectations in check, but observers are noting a fundamental change in the competitive order.

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Rosberg was particularly struck by Norris' pace on hard tyres during the Dutch Grand Prix. "The tempo of Lando on those hard tyres; he was seven or eight tenths per lap faster than George Russell in a comparable situation," Rosberg said. That margin, in Formula 1 terms, represents a chasm rather than a gap.

Development race tilts towards Woking

What concerns Rosberg most is not just McLaren's current form, but the trajectory of their development programme. "Lando flew across that circuit. That speed was really unbelievable," he said. "Mercedes will be worried about this pace from the McLarens now, because they are the team to beat. They have developed the car faster than anyone else."

McLaren's upgrade path has clearly outpaced Mercedes' own development work in recent months. Where Mercedes dominated earlier in the season, McLaren has systematically eroded that advantage through a combination of aerodynamic refinements and what appears to be a clearer understanding of the current technical regulations. Norris' ability to extract performance on older compound tyres suggests fundamental efficiency gains rather than setup tweaks.

Mercedes facing difficult run home

Rosberg believes the remainder of the season could prove challenging for Mercedes. "This could become a very difficult end to the season for Mercedes. It really could," he said. The comment carries weight given Rosberg's intimate knowledge of the team's internal dynamics and engineering culture.

The turnaround since Melbourne is striking. "Zandvoort was a thrilling race and a world championship-level performance from Lando," Rosberg noted. "Who would have thought: in Melbourne, McLaren was nine tenths behind Mercedes and now Lando is the driver who has to be beaten. What an exciting continuation of the season awaits us."

Championship mathematics still favour Antonelli

Norris remains fourth in the drivers' standings on 159 points, 83 behind championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who drives for Mercedes and sits on 242 points. The arithmetic is challenging but not insurmountable with multiple races remaining. McLaren's current form suggests Norris can close that gap if Mercedes fails to respond with meaningful performance gains of their own.

Mercedes now faces a critical juncture. Whether the team can halt McLaren's development momentum and protect Antonelli's championship lead will define the second half of their season. Rosberg's warning reflects a broader sense that the competitive advantage Mercedes held just months ago has evaporated, and with it, any certainty about the outcome of this year's title fight.

F1 News Nico Rosberg McLaren Mercedes

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Date
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Australia Albert Park
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China Shanghai International Circuit
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Japan Circuit Suzuka
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Driver profile

DE Nico Rosberg -
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
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  • Country DE
  • Date of b. Jun 27 1985 (41)
  • Place of b. Wiesbaden, DE
  • Weight 71 kg
  • Length 1.78 m
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McLaren
McLaren
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