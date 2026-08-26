Lando Norris is expected to become the latest driver to commit his long-term future to a single team, with McLaren preparing a contract extension that would keep the British driver at Woking beyond 2030. The move would follow Max Verstappen's new Red Bull deal announced Thursday and Charles Leclerc's Ferrari extension signed last June, marking a shift towards extended stability among F1's leading drivers. According to ESPN, well-placed sources suggest Norris is likely to remain loyal to McLaren rather than explore opportunities elsewhere.

Norris currently has a contract with McLaren that runs through 2027, with an option for 2028. The 26-year-old has been with the team since his 2019 debut and has developed into one of the grid's most consistent performers, collecting twelve race wins in the process. His potential extension would cement a partnership that has grown from a promising rookie into a genuine championship contender, particularly following McLaren's resurgence as a race-winning force over the past two seasons.

Verstappen ended months of speculation Thursday by signing a deal that ties him to Red Bull until the end of 2030, a commitment that came after uncertainty earlier in the season about his future with the Austrian outfit. Leclerc had already secured his Ferrari future in June with a similar long-term arrangement. Both deals represent a departure from the shorter contracts that have typically defined the driver market in recent years, providing teams with stability and drivers with financial security.

Financial reward to match commitment

The new wave of long-term contracts comes with substantial financial backing. Verstappen's deal reportedly increases his annual salary from 60 million dollars to 110 million dollars including bonuses, reflecting his status as a four-time world champion. While exact figures for Norris have not been disclosed, ESPN reports he can expect a significant pay rise as part of any new agreement, rewarding both his on-track performance and his marketability as one of F1's most popular personalities.

McLaren's willingness to commit beyond 2030 signals confidence in both Norris and their own competitive trajectory. After years of struggling in the midfield, the team returned to championship contention in 2024 and secured their first constructors' title since 1998. Retaining Norris long-term would provide continuity as they attempt to mount a sustained challenge at the front of the grid.

Approaching Hamilton's longevity record

Should Norris complete a contract through 2030, he would spend twelve years as a McLaren race driver, having joined the team in 2019 after becoming part of their young driver programme in 2017 at just seventeen years old. Only Lewis Hamilton has previously reached or exceeded twelve seasons with a single team, spending thirteen years with Mercedes from 2012 through 2024 before his move to Ferrari this season.

Verstappen, however, is positioned to surpass that benchmark. If he fulfils his Red Bull contract, he will have completed fifteen seasons with the team, having switched from Toro Rosso midway through 2016. He has since claimed four world titles and 71 Grand Prix victories. Leclerc, contracted to Ferrari since 2019, has recorded nine wins with the Italian team.

The trend towards decade-long commitments reshapes the transfer market, reducing the opportunities for top teams to poach established stars and forcing emerging talents to wait longer for vacant seats. For Norris, the decision represents a calculated bet that McLaren can provide him with championship-winning machinery throughout the remainder of his career, rather than gambling on a move to Ferrari or Mercedes when those seats eventually become available.