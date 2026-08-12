Daniel Ricciardo has disclosed that Max Verstappen remains his most frequent contact from the Formula 1 paddock, with the pair maintaining regular phone conversations despite Ricciardo's retirement from the sport. The Australian also took a lighthearted swipe at former McLaren teammate Lando Norris, describing him as "terrible" at responding to messages.

Ricciardo, who ended his F1 career in 2024 after a final stint with RB, has consciously stepped back from public life. Speaking to Bella James, the eight-time Grand Prix winner was asked which figures from the paddock he still speaks to most regularly. His answer underlined the enduring bond forged during three seasons as Verstappen's Red Bull teammate between 2016 and 2018.

"You're hoping I say Max so you can then get in touch with him through me," Ricciardo joked initially, before confirming the reality. "On the phone, I'm in contact with Max the most right now." The relationship has survived Ricciardo's departure from the grid and Verstappen's ascent to four-time world champion, a trajectory that diverged sharply from Ricciardo's own struggles at Renault, McLaren and eventually RB.

Contrasting communication styles between teammates

Ricciardo's assessment of Norris painted a very different picture. The two spent 2021 and 2022 together at McLaren, a partnership that yielded Ricciardo's final Grand Prix victory at Monza but ultimately underwhelmed. According to Ricciardo, Norris's approach to staying in touch is far less committed than Verstappen's.

"Lando is really terrible at replying to messages," Ricciardo said with a laugh. "After a few texts he's apparently had enough and just stops responding." The comment, delivered without malice, reflects differing communication habits rather than any underlying tension. Norris has previously acknowledged his preference for keeping his inner circle tight, particularly as his profile has grown alongside McLaren's resurgence.

A friendship that outlasted their Red Bull rivalry

Ricciardo and Verstappen's partnership at Red Bull was defined by close racing and mutual respect. The pair shared six podiums together and often traded positions on track, most memorably in their wheel-to-wheel duel in Hungary 2017. Ricciardo left the team at the end of 2018, citing a desire for fresh challenges and the lure of Renault's manufacturer backing.

What followed was a steady decline in Ricciardo's fortunes, while Verstappen claimed his first world title in 2021 and has since dominated the sport. Yet the professional divergence has not frayed their personal connection. Ricciardo's revelation suggests the two still speak regularly, an unusual dynamic given the demands on Verstappen's time and the tendency for retired drivers to drift from active competitors.

Life beyond the grid

Ricciardo has made clear his intention to embrace a quieter existence after F1. He has scaled back media appearances and distanced himself from the constant cycle of race weekends and promotional obligations. His comments about Verstappen, however, indicate he has not severed ties entirely with the world he left behind.

The Australian's candour about his ongoing friendships offers a rare glimpse into how drivers navigate relationships once the competitive element is removed. Verstappen, notoriously private and selective with his time, evidently values the bond enough to maintain it. For Ricciardo, that continuity appears to matter more than any lingering professional regrets.