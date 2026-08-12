McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has admitted the team seriously feared the relationship between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri could deteriorate following last season's championship battle. The pair fought wheel-to-wheel on multiple occasions as McLaren challenged for both drivers' and constructors' titles, but Stella says the dynamic has strengthened rather than fractured, offering a platform for the remainder of 2025.

Norris claimed the 2024 world championship after a tense fight that went to the final race, elevating his status within the team and shifting the internal hierarchy. Piastri, meanwhile, finished runner-up in the standings but has entered 2025 trailing his teammate once more. Stella told the McLaren team website that maintaining harmony was never guaranteed. "It was certainly not a given that after last year, when they fought for the world title until the last race, the harmony they had built would remain intact," he said.

Both drivers clashed on track several times in 2024, most notably in Hungary just before the summer break, where radio exchanges turned testy as they battled for victory. McLaren permitted the pair to race under the so-called 'Papaya Rules', a loose framework designed to avoid contact while allowing competition. That policy came under strain more than once, particularly when Max Verstappen entered the mix and tempers flared.

Piastri's response under scrutiny

Stella revealed that McLaren's primary concern centred on Piastri's reaction to losing the title fight. The Australian entered Formula 1 with a reputation for composure, but finishing second to a teammate in a championship-contending car can shift mindsets. "While the good cooperation was in some sense expected from Lando, since he became world champion last year, it was all less predictable for Oscar," Stella said. "But in the end, he has leaned even more on the team to further accelerate his development, both on and off the track."

Piastri currently sits seventh in the 2025 standings with 92 points, 36 behind Norris, who occupies fifth on 128. McLaren remains third in the constructors' fight but has struggled to match Mercedes' pace across most circuits this season. The Woking-based squad did defeat the Silver Arrows in Hungary, but the margin of performance has generally favoured the German manufacturer.

Stability amid competitive pressure

Stella's comments suggest McLaren has navigated one of the sport's more delicate internal dynamics without the kind of collapse seen at other teams under similar pressure. The risk of favouritism, resentment, or tactical discord was real, particularly given Piastri's age and the natural expectation that a title runner-up might demand greater strategic support in the following campaign.

McLaren's ability to keep both drivers aligned may prove decisive if the team closes the gap to Mercedes and re-enters podium contention on a more consistent basis. Norris benefits from the status of reigning champion, but Piastri's willingness to remain embedded in the team structure rather than force confrontation gives McLaren operational flexibility it might otherwise lack. Whether that balance holds if both drivers find themselves fighting for victories again remains the real test of Stella's management and the Papaya Rules framework.