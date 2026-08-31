Former Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has rejected persistent rumours of a serious rift between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, arguing that their tense standoff during the Dutch Grand Prix was less about personal animosity and more about Ferrari's failure to establish clear strategic authority. The incident at Zandvoort, where Leclerc refused both team instructions and a pit stop request while holding up Hamilton, has fuelled speculation about the dynamics inside Ferrari's garage since Hamilton's arrival from Mercedes.

Hamilton felt considerably quicker than his teammate during the race at Zandvoort and requested that Leclerc move aside. Ferrari did not issue the order. When the team later suggested Leclerc pit to allow Hamilton through, the Monegasque refused outright. Hamilton lost significant time circulating behind his teammate, and his frustration was evident over the radio.

Montoya, who spent time at McLaren and Williams during his F1 career, believes the episode revealed a deeper structural problem at Ferrari rather than evidence of a broken relationship between the drivers. Speaking candidly, he said Ferrari should have set clear performance thresholds before the situation escalated.

Ferrari's communication breakdown

"What they should have done with Charles is tell him: 'Listen, you need another four tenths of a second, or we're going to switch positions. You have two laps left; Hamilton has taken half a second per lap off you. Either you find that half second, or you let him by, or we're bringing you in,'" Montoya said. He added that Ferrari's indecision allowed Leclerc to effectively overrule the team by refusing the pit stop, which he interpreted as Leclerc signalling he would not follow instructions when Hamilton was involved.

Montoya also addressed the question of whether letting Hamilton through would have changed the result. "I don't think it would have put him on the podium, but he was a lot closer, and he wore his tyres out considerably trying to overtake and keep up with Leclerc," he explained. "The tyres overheat and the car struggles to get past, which causes a lot of damage."

Social media does not tell the full story

While Ferrari's social media channels regularly post content showing Hamilton and Leclerc appearing relaxed together, Montoya cautioned against reading too much into curated clips. "It's part of the racing world; it's normal that their relationship isn't as good as people think, or as people see on TikTok, Instagram or whatever. That's normal; what happened there has always happened since I was racing, the same old drama every week," he said.

The Colombian's comments come at a time when Ferrari sits third in the constructors' championship, with both drivers needing to maximise points as the season enters its final phase. Whether Ferrari chooses to implement clearer team protocols or continues to allow its drivers to race without hierarchy will likely define how competitive the Scuderia remains in the closing rounds. Montoya's verdict suggests the issue is less about personal conflict and more about a team that has yet to decisively manage two strong-willed competitors.