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Isack Hadjar reveals rapid recovery from first-ever injury

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Isack Hadjar reveals rapid recovery from first-ever injury

Isack Hadjar expects to return to Red Bull Racing's cockpit for the Italian Grand Prix after missing the Dutch round with a wrist injury sustained in training. The French driver said the injury is healing faster than anticipated, with swelling reduced and mobility improving daily. His absence at Zandvoort marked the first time in his career he had been forced to sit out through injury, giving Liam Lawson an unexpected second outing in the RB20.

Hadjar had been performing strongly in the first half of the season, matching Max Verstappen's pace more consistently than many expected from a rookie. That made the timing particularly frustrating. He injured his wrist during a training session in the lead-up to Zandvoort, prompting Red Bull to call up Lawson as a precautionary replacement. MotoGP rider Marc Márquez, who has competed through numerous injuries, advised Hadjar against rushing back.

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"It is my very first injury in my whole life, career, you name it," Hadjar said in a video released by Red Bull. "It's strange to sit on the sidelines and I'm not happy about it, both for myself and for the team. Of course I want to be there every session."

Swelling down, movement returning

Hadjar's optimism stems from clear physical progress. "It's not swollen, and that's very good. That's a good sign. So it's actually healing fast. Every day I can move it a little bit better and I have good hope for Monza," he said. Red Bull has not confirmed the lineup for the Italian Grand Prix, but Hadjar's recovery timeline suggests he will reclaim the seat from Lawson barring any setback in the coming days.

The injury represents an unusual disruption for a driver who has built his reputation on consistency and availability. Hadjar came through Red Bull's junior programme without missing a session due to physical issues, making the enforced absence at Zandvoort a sharp departure from his norm. Whether the layoff affects his rhythm at Monza, a circuit that rewards confidence through Parabolica and the Lesmos, remains to be seen.

Lawson delivers in stand-in role

Lawson made the most of his opportunity, qualifying close to Verstappen on Saturday and scoring points on Sunday. Hadjar acknowledged the New Zealander's contribution without dwelling on what he might have achieved himself. "On Sunday he took the points we could take, and on Saturday he did very well in qualifying. He was very close to Max, and we are grateful to him for adapting to the team so quickly," Hadjar said.

Lawson's performance will not have gone unnoticed within the Red Bull hierarchy, particularly given the ongoing uncertainty around the team's 2026 driver lineup. For Hadjar, the priority is straightforward: get back in the car, resume the learning curve, and ensure one missed race does not become two. Monza offers a chance to reset, provided the wrist holds up under braking and high-speed direction changes.

F1 News Isack Hadjar Red Bull Racing

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Driver profile

FR Isack Hadjar 6
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 119
  • Podiums 1
  • Grand Prix 35
  • Country FR
  • Date of b. Sep 28 2004 (21)
  • Place of b. Parijs, FR
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
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