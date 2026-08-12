user icon
icon

Ferrari's engine upgrade plan to rescue Hamilton's season

<< Return to the news list
Ferrari's engine upgrade plan to rescue Hamilton's season

Ferrari team principal Frédéric Vasseur has confirmed the Italian squad will introduce further engine upgrades in the second half of the season as it attempts to keep Lewis Hamilton's world championship hopes alive. The seven-time champion sits 50 points behind Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli after 11 rounds, with Ferrari acknowledging both power unit development and race weekend execution must improve if Hamilton is to mount a credible title challenge.

Vasseur told Sky Sports that Ferrari has closed the gap to Mercedes in recent races after a difficult start to the campaign, but the SF-26 continues to fall short of its rival's overall package. The constructors' championship also remains within reach, yet Ferrari's deficits in both performance and operational consistency have left the team playing catch-up at the summer break.

More about Ferrari What karate taught Hamilton about handling bullies in F1

What karate taught Hamilton about handling bullies in F1

Aug 11
 Why Vasseur refuses to name a Ferrari number one driver

Why Vasseur refuses to name a Ferrari number one driver

Aug 11

Mercedes dominance broken, but Hungary exposes cracks

Ferrari's season has unfolded in distinct phases. Mercedes controlled the opening races, but the Scuderia clawed back ground through the middle portion of the calendar. "Until Spain, Mercedes was clearly the strongest. After that we recovered and in the last four or five races we scored more points than Mercedes," Vasseur explained. The Frenchman pointed to Ferrari's ability to extract points consistently as a key strength, though the team's missteps in Hungary, where Hamilton finished fifth after multiple errors during the weekend, underscored the fragility of that progress.

Vasseur identified race execution as a critical area for improvement. "If I look at Hungary, we need to get better in execution above all. At the same time, we must not forget that we have done that quite well from the start of the season," he said. The balance between maintaining operational discipline and pushing development has become central to Ferrari's second-half strategy, particularly with 12 races still to run.

Engine upgrade confirmed, chassis development continues

Ferrari will press ahead with engine development despite the longer lead times required compared to chassis updates. "We know we have to work on the engine and we will do that. Developments on the engine just take much more time than improvements to the chassis," Vasseur confirmed. Ferrari has already used a homologation concession available to power unit manufacturers deemed to be underperforming by the FIA, allowing the team to introduce upgrades mid-season.

Several rival teams have noted that Ferrari possesses one of the strongest chassis packages on the grid, yet the power unit remains a relative weakness. Vasseur, however, stressed that chassis development will not be neglected. "The most important thing is that we maintain our development pace. McLaren chooses a different approach and sometimes brings a big package, while we prefer to introduce new parts almost every race. We have to keep that momentum, because there are still twelve races to go. On the chassis we can still improve everywhere," he said.

Ferrari's dual-track strategy hinges on balancing incremental aerodynamic gains with the more disruptive work required to extract performance from the power unit. Whether the team can deliver both in time to reel in Antonelli and Mercedes will define Hamilton's first season in red and determine if Ferrari can sustain a credible title bid through the final third of the campaign.

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
379
2
Ferrari
307
3
McLaren
220
4
Red Bull Racing
177
5
Alpine F1
64
6
Racing Bulls
63
7
Haas F1
21
8
Audi
12
9
Williams
11
10
Aston Martin
1
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom
Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary
Hungaroring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary Hungaroring
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 3,680
  • Podiums 137
  • Grand Prix 241
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (41)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Show full profile
show sidebar