Max Verstappen Reclaims Number 3 After "Drinks" With Daniel Ricciardo

The upcoming Formula 1 season will see a visual shift at the front of the grid as Max Verstappen prepares to race with a new start number on his car. After four seasons of running the prestigious number 1, the Dutchman has officially transitioned back to a personal number. Interestingly, Verstappen has chosen to adopt number 3, a digit long associated with his former teammate Daniel Ricciardo. During the Red Bull launch in Detroit, Verstappen joked that it only took "a few drinks" together to convince the legendary Australian to part with the rights to the number. 

Convincing a Retired Legend 

Under the current FIA regulations, drivers retain the rights to their personal race numbers for two years after leaving the sport. Although Ricciardo has stepped away from a full-time seat, the number 3 was technically still his property. Verstappen revealed that a casual meeting in Detroit provided the perfect opportunity to negotiate the switch. According to the Red Bull driver, the process was remarkably smooth, noting that socialising with a few drinks always helps when asking for such a significant favour. Ricciardo reportedly had no objections to his friend taking over the mantle. 

Verstappen had the option to return to his original number 33, but he clearly preferred a fresh start for the 2026 campaign. This change was necessitated by Lando Norris clinching the world title last year; the McLaren driver has exercised his right to take over the number 1 for the new season. While Verstappen noted that he enjoyed the years spent with the champion's digit on his nose cone, he seems energized by the prospect of a new identity as he looks to reclaim his crown. 

A Promotional Gaffe in Detroit 

Despite the official change, it appears that the internal departments at Red Bull Racing are still adjusting to the new reality. During the high-profile launch of the RB22 in the United States, a promotional video released by the team contained a noticeable error. In one of the high-speed shots of the new car, the number 1 was still clearly visible on the bodywork. The blunder served as a somewhat painful reminder of the title lost to Norris in the final rounds of 2025. 

As Red Bull moves forward with its new technical partnership with Ford, the team is working hard to ensure all branding is aligned with their 2026 ambitions. With Verstappen now firmly settled into his "new" number 3 and a fresh livery adorning the RB22, the focus shifts entirely to track performance. The team will be hoping that the transition to the new power unit regulations is smoother than their recent video editing efforts as they prepare for the first official testing sessions.

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

