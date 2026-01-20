The upcoming Formula 1 season will see a visual shift at the front of the grid as Max Verstappen prepares to race with a new start number on his car. After four seasons of running the prestigious number 1, the Dutchman has officially transitioned back to a personal number. Interestingly, Verstappen has chosen to adopt number 3, a digit long associated with his former teammate Daniel Ricciardo. During the Red Bull launch in Detroit, Verstappen joked that it only took "a few drinks" together to convince the legendary Australian to part with the rights to the number.

Convincing a Retired Legend

Under the current FIA regulations, drivers retain the rights to their personal race numbers for two years after leaving the sport. Although Ricciardo has stepped away from a full-time seat, the number 3 was technically still his property. Verstappen revealed that a casual meeting in Detroit provided the perfect opportunity to negotiate the switch. According to the Red Bull driver, the process was remarkably smooth, noting that socialising with a few drinks always helps when asking for such a significant favour. Ricciardo reportedly had no objections to his friend taking over the mantle.

Verstappen had the option to return to his original number 33, but he clearly preferred a fresh start for the 2026 campaign. This change was necessitated by Lando Norris clinching the world title last year; the McLaren driver has exercised his right to take over the number 1 for the new season. While Verstappen noted that he enjoyed the years spent with the champion's digit on his nose cone, he seems energized by the prospect of a new identity as he looks to reclaim his crown.

A Promotional Gaffe in Detroit

Despite the official change, it appears that the internal departments at Red Bull Racing are still adjusting to the new reality. During the high-profile launch of the RB22 in the United States, a promotional video released by the team contained a noticeable error. In one of the high-speed shots of the new car, the number 1 was still clearly visible on the bodywork. The blunder served as a somewhat painful reminder of the title lost to Norris in the final rounds of 2025.

As Red Bull moves forward with its new technical partnership with Ford, the team is working hard to ensure all branding is aligned with their 2026 ambitions. With Verstappen now firmly settled into his "new" number 3 and a fresh livery adorning the RB22, the focus shifts entirely to track performance. The team will be hoping that the transition to the new power unit regulations is smoother than their recent video editing efforts as they prepare for the first official testing sessions.