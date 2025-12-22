Daniel Ricciardo is making a return to motorsport, though not behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car. The Australian has announced the launch of the Daniel Ricciardo Series, a new racing initiative aimed at guiding and supporting young drivers on their path toward professional careers. Ricciardo says the project reflects his desire to give something back to the sport that shaped his life.

After stepping away from full-time Formula 1 competition, Ricciardo has taken time to consider his next move. Rather than chasing another seat, he has chosen a role focused on mentorship, development and long-term impact.

Giving Back to the Next Generation

Speaking to Speedcafe, Ricciardo explained the motivation behind the project. “I would not be where I am today without people who believed in me and helped me at the right moments.”

He said the series is designed to provide structure and guidance, not just race results. “Talent is important, but understanding the environment, pressure and expectations is just as critical.”

Ricciardo believes young drivers often struggle with the transition from junior categories to professional racing. “It is easy to get lost. I want to help make that path clearer.”

More Than Just Racing

The Daniel Ricciardo Series will focus on development both on and off the track. Ricciardo stressed that mental preparation, professionalism and decision-making are key elements.

“Driving fast is only part of it,” he said. “You need to know how to work with engineers, how to handle media and how to deal with setbacks.”

Ricciardo plans to be personally involved, offering mentorship based on his own experiences across Formula Renault, Formula 3, Formula 1 and beyond. “I have made mistakes. I have also had great moments. Both are valuable lessons.”

A New Chapter After Formula 1

Ricciardo made it clear that this move does not represent a step away from motorsport, but a different kind of engagement. “I am still passionate about racing. This is just another way of being part of it.”

While fans continue to speculate about potential driving opportunities elsewhere, Ricciardo said his focus is firmly on this new project. “Right now, this excites me the most.”

He described the initiative as a natural evolution. “At some point, you realise you can have an impact beyond your own results.”

Long-Term Vision

Ricciardo emphasised that the series is not about quick success. “This is a long-term project. Development takes time.”

He hopes the initiative will create opportunities for drivers who might otherwise struggle to find support. “There is so much talent out there. Sometimes it just needs the right push.”

For Ricciardo, the return to motorsport feels purposeful. “Racing gave me everything. Helping the next generation feels like the right next step.”

As the Daniel Ricciardo Series prepares to launch, Ricciardo begins a new chapter that keeps him firmly connected to the sport, shaping its future rather than chasing past glories.