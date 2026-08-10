Oscar Piastri's contract with McLaren reportedly runs until the end of 2028, effectively closing the door on speculation linking Max Verstappen to the Woking team in the near term. The four-time world champion has been repeatedly mentioned as a candidate to replace Piastri at McLaren, but Italian outlet AutoMoto reports the Australian's deal extends through 2028, making any seat swap logistically difficult for 2026. The report suggests that while Verstappen holds exit clauses in his Red Bull contract that runs to 2028, Piastri's own terms at McLaren are sufficiently watertight to block an imminent reshuffle.

Speculation built on frustration, not clarity

Verstappen's future has been a recurring theme throughout the first half of the season, driven largely by Red Bull's competitive decline and internal turbulence. The Dutchman sits sixth in the championship on 109 points, a position that could theoretically trigger performance-based exit clauses in his Red Bull deal. McLaren emerged as a speculative destination partly because of the team's return to form and partly because Piastri himself has underperformed relative to teammate Lando Norris, sitting seventh with 92 points. The rumour mill suggested a swap: Verstappen to McLaren, Piastri to Red Bull.

Neither driver has fuelled the narrative. Verstappen repeatedly declined to discuss his future ahead of the summer break in Hungary, stating only that Red Bull "feels like a second family". Piastri, meanwhile, pointed to his existing contract when asked about the speculation, a response that now appears more definitive in light of the reported 2028 end date.

Contracts can be torn up, but not always easily

Formula 1 contracts are famously flexible when all parties want change, but Piastri's situation differs from typical mid-term exits. He is managed by Mark Webber and was the subject of a contract dispute between McLaren and Alpine in 2022, a saga that underscored how seriously McLaren views its investment in him. The team has publicly backed Piastri through a difficult opening half of the season, and there is no indication McLaren is seeking an exit strategy. AutoMoto's reporting suggests the structure of Piastri's deal makes early termination complicated, though the exact nature of any clauses remains undisclosed.

For Verstappen, the calculus is different. His exit clauses are believed to be performance-related, but activating them would require not only Red Bull's decline to continue but also a willingness from Verstappen to walk away from the team that delivered four titles. Red Bull remains hopeful he will stay, and team principal Christian Horner has repeatedly stated the team is built around the Dutchman.

What happens next

McLaren's resurgence has made the team an attractive proposition for any driver, but the Piastri contract detail shifts the focus back to Red Bull's ability to recover competitiveness. If Verstappen cannot move to McLaren in 2026, his options narrow considerably. Mercedes has committed to Kimi Antonelli alongside George Russell, while Ferrari's lineup remains fluid but increasingly unlikely to accommodate a mid-term Verstappen arrival. The most plausible outcome remains Verstappen staying at Red Bull, at least through 2026, while the team attempts to arrest its slide. Piastri, for his part, retains the seat that many assumed was vulnerable.