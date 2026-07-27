Lando Norris delivered one of his most complete performances to win the Hungarian Grand Prix and immediately declared himself unbeatable when given competitive machinery, despite languishing 91 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli. The reigning world champion insisted his current form surpasses even the level that carried him to the 2025 title, framing his fifth-place standing as a car deficit rather than a driver shortfall.

Norris controlled the race at the Hungaroring after losing the lead to teammate Oscar Piastri at the start. McLaren's pit strategy restored him to the front, and from there he pulled clear by 15 seconds. Piastri later retired with a gearbox issue, leaving Norris unchallenged in the closing stages.

What stood out was not just the margin of victory but the authority with which Norris managed the race. He described his performance as among the strongest of his career, highlighting how close to the limit he pushed without overstepping.

Norris claims he has reached a new level

"This was probably one of my strongest races ever in terms of extracting the maximum from the car. I was on the limit every lap, so much so that the team asked me to ease off a bit to save the tyres," Norris said after the race.

The claim carries weight given his current championship predicament. Sitting fifth in the standings, 91 points adrift of Mercedes' Antonelli, Norris could easily have sounded defensive. Instead, he framed his situation as proof that driver performance and results no longer align as they once did in his McLaren.

"I've said it before: I'm a better driver this season than I was last year. The difference is that doesn't automatically deliver wins. But when I have a competitive car, like today, I can show what I'm capable of. I feel like nobody can beat me then. That's the result of a lot of work, both with the team and on myself."

Stella highlights mental growth

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella echoed Norris's self-assessment, pointing to a maturity that extends beyond pure speed. Stella credited Norris with responding constructively to the difficult start to 2025, when the reigning champion struggled to defend his title as McLaren's development faltered.

"Lando has reacted extremely well to the difficult period at the start of last season. He worked hard with his engineers and his support network on his development. You see that now. He has more confidence, knows how to use his qualities much better, and has his emotions under better control," Stella told reporters in Budapest.

Stella pointed specifically to Norris's patience behind Piastri in the opening stint. "He was stuck behind Oscar for a long time and indicated he was quicker, but he stayed calm. Precisely because he didn't get frustrated, he could strike at the right moment. That ultimately gave him the victory. This is simply a continuation of the impressive development Lando has gone through in recent months."

Championship context complicates narrative

Norris's confidence sits awkwardly against the reality of his championship position. Antonelli has built a commanding lead in his first full season with Mercedes, while Norris finds himself behind not only the rookie but also Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Red Bull's Max Verstappen, and his own teammate Piastri in the early-season standings.

McLaren's car has clearly lacked the consistency it showed during Norris's title-winning 2025 campaign. Hungary represented a rare weekend where the package came together, and Norris maximised it. Whether that proves repeatable will determine if his self-belief translates into a realistic title defence or remains a statement of personal progress amid team-level decline.

What is certain is that Norris now carries himself differently. The driver who once doubted his racecraft and buckled under pressure has been replaced by one willing to declare himself the best on the grid when conditions are equal. Whether McLaren can provide those conditions often enough to matter is the question that will define the rest of his season.