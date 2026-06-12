Esteban Ocon's tenure at Haas appears increasingly fragile after just one season, with Ferrari reportedly pushing for Rafael Câmara to make his Formula 1 debut in 2026. The Brazilian, impressing in his maiden Formula 2 campaign, is viewed internally at Maranello as ready for promotion, and Haas, Ferrari's primary customer team, represents the clearest pathway. For Ocon, who joined Haas in 2025 after his Alpine exit, the situation exposes the vulnerability of driving for a team beholden to another's academy priorities.

Câmara has caught Ferrari's attention with a strong debut Formula 2 season, enough for the Ferrari Driver Academy to believe he warrants a step up. According to paddock sources, Ferrari's confidence in the 20-year-old has grown to the point where internal discussions now centre on timing rather than suitability. That timing could arrive as early as next season, and Haas, which has previously accommodated Ferrari juniors, sits at the centre of those plans.

Ferrari's academy pressure point

Ferrari has monitored Câmara closely since bringing him into its driver development structure, and his recent performances have accelerated the timeline. The Scuderia's belief is that Câmara possesses the maturity and pace to handle a Formula 1 seat without an extended apprenticeship in junior categories. With limited options to place academy talent, Ferrari's relationship with Haas becomes a leverage point. The American outfit depends on Ferrari for power units and technical collaboration, a dynamic that has historically influenced driver decisions.

Ocon, by contrast, arrived at Haas as a free agent with a decade of Formula 1 experience. His move was framed as a fresh start after a turbulent final season at Alpine, but the reality of Haas's position within Ferrari's ecosystem was always present. If Ferrari decides Câmara is ready, and insists on a seat, Ocon's standing offers little protection. He holds no long-term contract security publicly disclosed beyond 2025, and his value to Haas is not tied to a broader manufacturer relationship.

Ocon's shrinking grid options

Should Ocon be displaced, his options narrow significantly. The 2026 grid is already taking shape, with most competitive seats either filled or tied to existing driver programmes. A return to a front-running team appears unlikely given the current market, and vacancies at midfield outfits are scarce. Ocon's career, once viewed as a potential championship contender pipeline, now faces the prospect of either accepting a reserve role or exiting the grid entirely. That trajectory reflects the broader difficulty veteran drivers face when caught between academy cycles and team politics.

Ferrari has not publicly confirmed any decision regarding Câmara's future, and Haas has remained silent on its 2026 line-up. What is clear, however, is that the momentum behind Câmara's promotion is building, and Ocon's position is no longer secure. The Frenchman's immediate task is to deliver results convincing enough to make his removal politically costly. Whether that will be enough to hold off a Ferrari academy graduate remains uncertain, but the window for proving his case is closing.