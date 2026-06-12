Mercedes driver and championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli has admitted surprise at the FIA's conclusion that Red Bull, not his own team, currently operates the best combustion engine on the grid. Speaking in Barcelona, the Italian rookie acknowledged he expected a different outcome but remained vague on the technical specifics behind the verdict, which has triggered weeks of controversy under Formula 1's engine development parity rules.

The FIA's ADUO (Asymmetric Development and Operational Capability) framework was introduced to prevent any manufacturer from falling into an insurmountable deficit under the 2026 power unit regulations. By identifying Red Bull as the benchmark, the governing body has effectively granted rivals including Mercedes additional development tokens to close any perceived gap. Red Bull has formally requested a review of the decision, expressing frustration with both the process and the conclusion.

Antonelli, asked for his perspective after leading the championship standings through the early part of the season, offered a measured but revealing response. "I don't know exactly how it works, to be completely honest," he told media in Barcelona. "I don't know what the reasons for the decision are. That question is better directed at the team or the FIA. They know how the decision came about."

Mercedes gets development advantage

What Antonelli did confirm was his own surprise. "I was actually quite surprised," he said. "I think we have a very strong power unit. But there will be reasons behind this outcome. The team will now have to look for ways to find more performance, but that process naturally takes time. It's really something for the long term."

The verdict carries significant implications for Mercedes, who as the team to beat in 2025 now gain regulatory latitude to improve their power unit further. Under ADUO rules, manufacturers identified as trailing the leader may deploy development tokens that would otherwise be restricted. Red Bull's designation as the benchmark effectively locks them into a tighter development window, while Mercedes can pursue incremental gains without penalty.

Confidence in Mercedes engineering

Despite his professed surprise, Antonelli remained complimentary about the work already completed at Brixworth. "The team has really done fantastic work with the engine," he said. "I'm sure they will do their best again to extract even more performance from the engine now that we get this advantage."

The teenager's comments reflect the delicate balance Mercedes must now strike. Publicly, the team has not disputed the FIA's assessment. Privately, the verdict suggests the governing body believes Red Bull's combustion efficiency or overall power unit architecture holds a measurable edge, even if Mercedes' on-track results tell a different story. Whether that edge is meaningful in race conditions, or simply a function of dyno testing and homologation data, remains unclear.

Red Bull's request for a review signals the tension inherent in any regulatory framework that attempts to engineer parity. The ADUO system was designed to avoid the kind of power unit disparity that defined earlier hybrid eras, but its application has introduced fresh questions about methodology, transparency, and competitive fairness. Mercedes will now look to exploit the development window granted to them, while Red Bull pushes for clarity on how the FIA reached its conclusion in the first place.