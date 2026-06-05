Carlos Sainz has reaffirmed his commitment to Williams, stating he wants his future to remain with the Grove-based team despite a challenging start to 2025. The former Ferrari driver responded to recent comments from team principal James Vowles, who expressed unwavering confidence in his current driver pairing of Sainz and Alex Albon.

Sainz joined Williams with the stated ambition of rebuilding the historic team into a competitive force. That project has faced early setbacks this season, with the FW47 struggling for pace in the opening races. While recent rounds have shown tentative signs of improvement, Williams remains mired in the lower reaches of the constructors' standings, making Sainz's contract situation a focal point as the mid-season approaches.

Speaking during a media session, Sainz was asked about Vowles' public backing. His response underscored both his satisfaction with the show of faith and his own determination to see the project through. "Of course it feels good to hear that from James. We have both stated that the ideal situation is to continue building this project together. From the moment I signed here, I saw Williams as the place where I wanted to be. I want to help make this team competitive again, and I'm pleased that the confidence from the leadership is still there," Sainz said.

Williams rebuild remains the priority

Sainz made clear that his long-term ambitions are intertwined with Williams' recovery. The 30-year-old Spaniard, who brings four race wins and considerable technical experience from his time at Ferrari, framed his decision to join Williams as a multi-year commitment rather than a stopgap. "My biggest wish is to experience the progress of this team up close and to make a significant contribution to it myself. That has always been the plan," he explained.

The statement carries weight in a paddock where driver loyalty is often subordinated to immediate competitive opportunity. Sainz had options when he left Ferrari at the end of 2024, but opted for Williams in the belief that the team's infrastructure investment and leadership under Vowles could yield results. So far, that belief has been tested. Williams has struggled with a car concept that has not delivered the anticipated step forward, leaving Sainz frequently fighting outside the points.

Decision looms, but focus stays on present struggles

Sainz acknowledged that a decision on his future must be made later this year, but insisted that the immediate challenge of extracting Williams from its current predicament takes precedence. "I know I will have to make a choice about my future this year, but I have made it clear to both the team and my management that Williams is my priority. When I chose this project a few years ago, I did so with the conviction that we could build something good here. I still have that conviction," he said.

The caveat, however, is performance. Sainz admitted that Williams must navigate its way out of a difficult phase before longer-term plans can solidify. "We have had a major setback this season that we did not expect. Because of that, all my attention is currently on helping the team. We need to get out of this difficult phase as quickly as possible and get back on an upward trajectory."

Vowles' public backing carries strategic weight

Vowles' recent comments serve a dual purpose. Publicly affirming faith in Sainz helps stabilise the driver's focus at a time when speculation about alternative seats could prove distracting. At the same time, it signals to sponsors and stakeholders that Williams is not wavering in its plan, despite early-season difficulties. Vowles has staked much of his credibility on the Sainz signing, framing it as a statement of intent that Williams is serious about returning to competitiveness.

Whether that competitiveness materialises in time to retain Sainz beyond his current deal remains the central question. For now, both driver and team are aligned in their messaging. Sainz wants to stay, and Williams wants to keep him. The challenge is ensuring the on-track reality supports that mutual ambition before other opportunities force his hand