Max Verstappen held talks with Red Bull's ownership group in Salzburg this week, a meeting that has reignited speculation about his long-term future despite the team insisting the summit was scheduled weeks in advance. The reigning world champion met with owners Chalerm Yoovidhya and Mark Mateschitz, as well as sporting director Oliver Mintzlaff, accompanied by his manager Raymond Vermeulen. While De Telegraaf reports the session was primarily a mid-season evaluation, the timing matters: Verstappen has yet to confirm internally that he will honour his contract through 2027, let alone the full 2028 expiry.

Red Bull's contract ambitions

Red Bull has made no secret of its intentions. The Austrian outfit wants Verstappen to commit publicly and soon, and would reportedly welcome contract extension talks despite his current deal running through the end of 2028. The reluctance to offer that reassurance, even in private, underscores the unusual limbo surrounding a driver who has delivered three consecutive world titles and remains the sport's dominant figure.

Verstappen's hesitation is not rooted in personal discontent alone. Red Bull's 2026 campaign has been characterised by incremental progress without tangible reward. The team has clawed back ground in development, but Verstappen has reached the podium just once in the last three races. Miami and Monaco both promised top-three finishes; in Monte Carlo, his race lasted a single lap. Canada delivered third place, a result that felt more like damage limitation than momentum.

Barcelona as a turning point

Verstappen himself framed this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix as a "real test" for both himself and the team. The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with its blend of high-speed corners and technical sections, has historically served as a reliable barometer of chassis performance. If Red Bull can translate recent upgrades into qualifying pace and race trim competitiveness, the Salzburg conversation may fade into routine team business. If not, the absence of a 2027 commitment begins to look less like caution and more like a signal.

Red Bull's leadership understands the stakes. Yoovidhya and Mateschitz do not typically attend mid-season reviews unless the agenda extends beyond spreadsheets. Mintzlaff's presence, given his broader remit across Red Bull's sporting portfolio, suggests the meeting carried strategic weight. Verstappen, now 28, is entering the phase of his career where contract cycles align with competitive windows. A two-year deal elsewhere, signed in late 2026, would take him through his early thirties with a fresh project.

Whether Barcelona clarifies or complicates that calculus will depend on whether Red Bull can finally convert development into silverware. Verstappen has given the team time. How much longer he is willing to wait may soon become apparent