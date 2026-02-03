user icon
Riccardo Patrese Fears Schumacher Has Lost His Memory

Riccardo Patrese Fears Schumacher Has Lost His Memory

In a heartbreaking update regarding the condition of Michael Schumacher, former teammate Riccardo Patrese has shared his fears that the Formula 1 legend no longer remembers his own historic achievements. Patrese, who raced alongside Schumacher at Benetton in the early 90s, spoke candidly about the sadness he feels for his friend, who continues to live in a shroud of secrecy following his tragic skiing accident in 2013. 

A Friend Locked in Silence 

While recent reports from British media suggested a potential breakthrough—claiming Schumacher is no longer bedridden—Patrese remains skeptical that any significant cognitive recovery has occurred. "I have the feeling that the situation has been the same for some years," Patrese told Hochgepokert. The Italian veteran admitted he has not seen Michael since the accident, but relies on updates from mutual friends within the inner circle. 

Patrese painted a somber picture of the seven-time champion's current existence. He believes that while Schumacher may recognize the faces of his immediate family, his understanding of his past life as a global sporting icon has likely vanished. "He lives in his own world," Patrese lamented. "I am sure he does not know that he is a seven-time world champion."

The Tragedy of a Lost Legend 

For fans who grew up worshipping the "Red Baron," Patrese’s words are a painful reminder of the cruelty of Schumacher’s fate. The man who rewrote the record books and defined an era of motorsport is now, according to his friend, unable to comprehend the magnitude of his own legacy. Patrese expressed his deep hope that he is wrong and that Schumacher can improve, but for now, he mourns the vibrant, competitive friend he once knew. 

