As Red Bull Racing navigates the 2026 season with a new driver lineup, questions are being asked about whether the team has maximized its options. With rookie Isack Hadjar now partnering Max Verstappen following yet another driver swap, experienced voices in the paddock are debating whether a familiar face might have been a stronger choice. Formula 1 journalist Peter Windsor has suggested that former Red Bull driver Pierre Gasly could have been a formidable partner for the four-time world champion, potentially winning multiple races in the right machinery.

A Hypothetical Return

Pierre Gasly’s history with the Red Bull family is well documented. After being promoted to the senior team in 2019, he was demoted back to Toro Rosso mid-season after struggling to match Verstappen’s pace. However, since rebuilding his career at AlphaTauri and subsequently moving to Alpine, Gasly has matured into a consistent and highly respected racer. Windsor believes that the version of Gasly we see today is a far cry from the driver who struggled under the pressure of the Red Bull seat years ago.

According to Windsor, while Gasly would likely never challenge Verstappen for a world title over the course of a full season, he possesses the talent to snatch victories when the opportunity arises. The journalist estimates that in a dominant car, Gasly would be capable of winning three races for every seven that Verstappen secures. This assessment places Gasly in a similar performance bracket to George Russell—a driver capable of elite performances but perhaps lacking that final tenth of raw speed that defines a generational talent like Verstappen.

The Gap to Greatness

Windsor was clear in his comparison, stating that Verstappen operates on a "different level" to almost anyone else on the grid. While Gasly is sharp in his feedback and has developed a calm, professional mentality, Windsor believes the Dutchman’s raw capacity is simply higher. This is not a slight on Gasly, but rather an acknowledgement of Verstappen’s unique standing in the sport. The ability to extract maximum performance from a car that is difficult to drive is a trait that separates the good drivers from the all-time greats.

The conversation also touched on Verstappen’s extensive use of simulators, a hobby that the Dutchman takes incredibly seriously. Windsor dismissed the idea that this gives Verstappen an unfair advantage or is the secret to his speed. He argued that with the new 2026 regulations introducing active aerodynamics and new energy management systems, the playing field has been leveled. Verstappen’s speed comes from his innate talent, not just his virtual practice hours. While a Gasly return to Milton Keynes remains a fantasy for now, the debate highlights the enduring difficulty Red Bull faces in finding the perfect foil for their superstar driver.