The identity crisis of the team formerly known as AlphaTauri continues to draw scrutiny from the sport’s keenest observers. Now racing under the banner of Racing Bulls (VCARB), the Faenza-based squad has attempted to rebrand itself as a serious competitor rather than just a junior outfit. However, former world champion Damon Hill remains unconvinced. In a brutal assessment, Hill labeled the team as destined for mediocrity, arguing they will never have the "critical mass" to challenge the sport's true giants.

A Ceiling on Success

Speaking on the Stay on Track podcast, Hill and Johnny Herbert discussed the team’s prospects for the 2026 season. While acknowledging that Racing Bulls has become surprisingly competitive for its size—scoring regular points and even a podium last year—Hill argued that their DNA prevents them from ever taking the final step. "They are still a small training team, aren't they?" Hill asked rhetorically.

He pointed out that despite the rebranding and the closer technical alliance with Red Bull Racing, the team ultimately exists to serve the interests of the senior outfit. They share sponsors, they share ownership, and most importantly, they share drivers. As long as they are the "B-team," their ceiling is capped. They may punch above their weight occasionally, but they lack the independent momentum required to sustain a title challenge.

From Minardi to VCARB

The team’s history traces back to the beloved Minardi squad, which was bought by Red Bull in 2006. Since then, it has served primarily as a finishing school for talents like Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen, and Daniel Ricciardo. Hill’s comments suggest that no matter how much paint they slap on the car or how many sponsors they sign, this fundamental purpose has not changed.

For drivers hoping to use Racing Bulls as a stepping stone, this is an acceptable reality. But for the team itself, Hill’s assessment is a harsh reminder of their place in the pecking order. They are professional, they are competitive, but in the eyes of a world champion, they are simply not a "top team" in waiting.