Will 2026 Be Make or Break for Hamilton and Ferrari? “I Really Hope So”

Lewis Hamilton still hasn’t found his rhythm in Ferrari red. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has endured a difficult first season with the Scuderia, struggling to match expectations and falling short of the fairytale comeback many fans had imagined. But according to former F1 driver Riccardo Patrese, there is still hope — and perhaps one last chance for magic when Formula 1 enters its new era in 2026.

A slow start to life at Ferrari

Hamilton’s arrival in Maranello at the start of the season was met with huge anticipation. Seen as the man who could finally end Ferrari’s championship drought, he replaced Carlos Sainz and was welcomed as a savior. Yet the dream hasn’t materialized. So far, the Brit has failed to score a single podium and has often been outperformed by his teammate Charles Leclerc.

Next season will bring sweeping regulation changes, offering Hamilton and Ferrari a potential reset. Patrese believes this could be the opportunity both need. “Lewis can do whatever he wants,” he told The Escapist Magazine. “But I think he’ll want to end his career with good results — and with that eighth world title. He’s not done yet.”

“He shouldn’t leave through the back door”

For Patrese, retirement is not an option — at least not yet. The Italian hopes Hamilton won’t walk away before giving the new era a proper chance. “Next year will mark a new chapter with different cars and rules,” he said. “Maybe he’ll give it one more season and then say, ‘Goodbye.’ If I were in his position, I’d fight until the very end to get the best results possible.”

Some have suggested Hamilton could fall into the same trap as Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel — both former world champions who failed to bring Ferrari back to glory. Patrese hopes that history won’t repeat itself.

“I hope that with his experience, he can help Ferrari improve internally and give the right advice,” Patrese said. “I really do hope so — because I’m Italian, and my son [Lorenzo Patrese] races for Ferrari. I was never a Ferrari driver myself, but I’ve always been a bit of a fan. So yes, I truly hope they find the solution.”

A final chance at redemption

As Ferrari prepares for a new regulatory era, 2026 could be the defining moment for both team and driver. For Hamilton, it’s a chance to close his career not in frustration, but in triumph — and for Ferrari, perhaps one last shot at ending a drought that has lasted since 2007.