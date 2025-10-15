user icon
Will 2026 Be Make or Break for Hamilton and Ferrari? “I Really Hope So”
  • Published on 15 Oct 2025 11:40
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Lewis Hamilton still hasn’t found his rhythm in Ferrari red. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has endured a difficult first season with the Scuderia, struggling to match expectations and falling short of the fairytale comeback many fans had imagined. But according to former F1 driver Riccardo Patrese, there is still hope — and perhaps one last chance for magic when Formula 1 enters its new era in 2026. 

A slow start to life at Ferrari 

Hamilton’s arrival in Maranello at the start of the season was met with huge anticipation. Seen as the man who could finally end Ferrari’s championship drought, he replaced Carlos Sainz and was welcomed as a savior. Yet the dream hasn’t materialized. So far, the Brit has failed to score a single podium and has often been outperformed by his teammate Charles Leclerc

Next season will bring sweeping regulation changes, offering Hamilton and Ferrari a potential reset. Patrese believes this could be the opportunity both need. “Lewis can do whatever he wants,” he told The Escapist Magazine. “But I think he’ll want to end his career with good results — and with that eighth world title. He’s not done yet.” 

“He shouldn’t leave through the back door” 

For Patrese, retirement is not an option — at least not yet. The Italian hopes Hamilton won’t walk away before giving the new era a proper chance. “Next year will mark a new chapter with different cars and rules,” he said. “Maybe he’ll give it one more season and then say, ‘Goodbye.’ If I were in his position, I’d fight until the very end to get the best results possible.” 

Some have suggested Hamilton could fall into the same trap as Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel — both former world champions who failed to bring Ferrari back to glory. Patrese hopes that history won’t repeat itself. 

“I hope that with his experience, he can help Ferrari improve internally and give the right advice,” Patrese said. “I really do hope so — because I’m Italian, and my son [Lorenzo Patrese] races for Ferrari. I was never a Ferrari driver myself, but I’ve always been a bit of a fan. So yes, I truly hope they find the solution.” 

A final chance at redemption 

As Ferrari prepares for a new regulatory era, 2026 could be the defining moment for both team and driver. For Hamilton, it’s a chance to close his career not in frustration, but in triumph — and for Ferrari, perhaps one last shot at ending a drought that has lasted since 2007.

Replies (0)

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Test calendar

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 3,523
  • Podiums 132
  • Grand Prix 228
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (40)
  • Place of b. Tewin, GB
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile
