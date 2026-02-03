user icon
Martin Brundle Questions Aston Martin's Radical Newey Design

Martin Brundle Questions Aston Martin's Radical Newey Design

The arrival of Adrian Newey at Aston Martin was hailed as the final piece of the puzzle for Lawrence Stroll’s ambitious project. However, following a low-key and somewhat alarming debut in Barcelona, Sky Sports analyst Martin Brundle has raised serious questions about  the team's readiness for 2026. The new AMR26 features an aggressive, radical design typical of Newey, but the team’s lack of mileage has left pundits wondering if they have bitten off more than they can chew. 

A Radical Departure with Minimal Running 

Aston Martin completed just 65 laps over the entire five-day event, the lowest total of any active team. This lack of track time is a critical concern during a regulation change year, where data validation is everything. When the car did appear, clad in a stealthy black livery, it turned heads with its extreme bodywork. Brundle noted the "sharp cut" under the sidepods and a highly complex airflow structure that clearly bears Newey's signature. 

"Adrian's cars usually have a beautiful, flowing, and homogeneous airflow," Brundle wrote in his column. "Often it seems as if there are fewer loose parts hanging from it than with other cars." However, beauty does not always equal speed, and the limited running suggests the team is battling teething issues.

The Honda Factor and Integration Risks 

Brundle also highlighted the immense challenge of integrating Newey’s concepts into a team that is still growing. He questioned whether Newey has had enough time to fully understand Aston Martin’s wind tunnel and simulation tools. "Does he already know enough about the digital tools? Can he find the right correlations?" Brundle asked. 

Adding to the complexity is the return of Honda as a works engine partner. Brundle revealed that Newey himself admitted Honda has "catching up to do" after stepping away from the sport briefly. This combination of a radical chassis, a recovering engine partner, and minimal testing mileage creates a perfect storm of uncertainty. While Newey’s genius is undisputed, Brundle warns that without reliability, even the most brilliant design will fail to score points.

