Fernando Alonso has officially begun his campaign in the AMR26, a car that carries the weight of massive expectations. For the first time in his illustrious career, the Spanish veteran is driving a machine penned by legendary designer Adrian Newey. Although Alonso only drove on the final day of the Barcelona test, completing over 60 laps, the influence of Newey’s arrival is already palpable throughout the Aston Martin garage.

The Newey Effect

Alonso described the atmosphere within the team as "super motivated," largely due to Newey's presence. The designer, who has taken on a significant leadership role this year, was seen meticulously managing details in the garage, a sight that kept mechanics and engineers on their toes. "Everyone is watching him, trying to catch something he might say about the car," Alonso remarked. He emphasized that Newey is constantly teaching the team, elevating the standard of engineering in real-time.

A Solid Foundation

Regarding the car itself, Alonso was satisfied with his initial run. "The car reacts well," he reported, confirming that the first day was a success. For Aston Martin, the 2026 season is the culmination of years of investment, and with a two-time world champion behind the wheel and the sport’s greatest designer at the helm, the team believes they finally have the ingredients to fight at the very front.