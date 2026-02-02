user icon
icon

Alonso Energized by First Run in Newey-Designed Aston Martin

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Alonso Energized by First Run in Newey-Designed Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso has officially begun his campaign in the AMR26, a car that carries the weight of massive expectations. For the first time in his illustrious career, the Spanish veteran is driving a machine penned by legendary designer Adrian Newey. Although Alonso only drove on the final day of the Barcelona test, completing over 60 laps, the influence of Newey’s arrival is already palpable throughout the Aston Martin garage. 

The Newey Effect 

Alonso described the atmosphere within the team as "super motivated," largely due to Newey's presence. The designer, who has taken on a significant leadership role this year, was seen meticulously managing details in the garage, a sight that kept mechanics and engineers on their toes. "Everyone is watching him, trying to catch something he might say about the car," Alonso remarked. He emphasized that Newey is constantly teaching the team, elevating the standard of engineering in real-time. 

More about Aston Martin Montoya: "It is difficult to read Newey and Aston Martin"

Montoya: "It is difficult to read Newey and Aston Martin"

Feb 19
 Alonso expects Aston Martin to lead with Newey despite slow start

Alonso expects Aston Martin to lead with Newey despite slow start

Feb 17

A Solid Foundation 

Regarding the car itself, Alonso was satisfied with his initial run. "The car reacts well," he reported, confirming that the first day was a success. For Aston Martin, the 2026 season is the culmination of years of investment, and with a two-time world champion behind the wheel and the sport’s greatest designer at the helm, the team believes they finally have the ingredients to fight at the very front. 

F1 News Fernando Alonso Aston Martin

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

ES Fernando Alonso 14
  • Team Aston Martin
  • Points 628
  • Podiums 9
  • Grand Prix 192
  • Country ES
  • Date of b. Jul 29 1981 (44)
  • Place of b. Oviedo, ES
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.71 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Aston Martin
Show full profile
show sidebar