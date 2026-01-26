user icon
Max Verstappen Remains Calm Despite Hectic Dual Schedule

As he prepares for one of the most demanding years of his life, Max Verstappen appears remarkably unphased. The four-time world champion is not only leading Red Bull’s charge into the 2026 Formula 1 regulations but is also significantly expanding his own GT3 project, Verstappen.com Racing. Despite balancing two separate racing programs and a relentless calendar, the Dutchman maintains a relaxed attitude, insisting that stress only leads to poor results. 

Managing the F1 and GT3 Balance 

Verstappen explained that he is putting a significant amount of time into his GT3 team to ensure it becomes a professional success. With a top-tier lineup of drivers, there is "nowhere to hide," and the goal is to be fighting at the front of the pack from the very first race. While this adds another layer of responsibility to his plate, Verstappen believes that thorough preparation is the only way to manage the workload. He is currently deep in the planning phases for both his F1 and GT3 seasons, ensuring that every detail is accounted for. 

Interestingly, Verstappen finds his sim racing and GT3 passion to be a form of "productive relaxation." Because he trusts his team and the people around him—describing them as "solid and strong"—he feels he can delegate tasks and focus on his own performance. He noted that knowing the people in his organization are doing their absolute best gives him the peace of mind needed to perform at his peak on the Grand Prix stage. 

A Focused Mindset for 2026 

When asked about the pressure of the upcoming F1 season, Verstappen remained characteristically cool. He noted that since no one yet knows how competitive their cars will be under the new rules, there is no point in worrying prematurely. His philosophy remains simple: stay relaxed, prepare well, and let the results follow. This calm approach has been the foundation of his success so far, and as he enters this double-duty year, it will be his greatest asset in the pursuit of more championships both on and off the F1 grid.

