Max Verstappen Cleared for 24 Hours of Nürburgring Debut

The prospects for Max Verstappen to compete in the legendary 24 Hours of the Nürburgring have improved significantly following a crucial shift in the racing calendar. Verstappen has long expressed a deep desire to tackle the "Green Hell" in a 24-hour endurance format, and after making his debut on the Nordschleife last year in the NLS series, the final hurdles now appear to be cleared. A potential clash between his Formula 1 commitments and the necessary preparation races has been resolved through a strategic rescheduling of the Nürburgring events. 

Calendar Shift Opens the Door 

The primary obstacle for Verstappen was the requirement to participate in specific NLS (Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie) rounds to secure the necessary permit for the 24-hour race. Initially, the first two rounds of the NLS season conflicted with the Formula 1 schedule, specifically the Grands Prix in China and Japan. However, after high-level discussions involving Mercedes and the race organizers, a "Plan B" was enacted. The NLS2 round has been moved forward by one week, ensuring it no longer overlaps with the Japanese Grand Prix. 

This change was made possible by the cooperation of the Rundstrecken-Challenge Nürburgring (RCN), which agreed to delay its own season opener to accommodate the NLS schedule. As a result, Verstappen is now expected to be free on March 21 to compete in the NLS2 race with Windward Racing. This race is essential for his preparation and will likely see him sharing a Mercedes GT3 car with Lucas Auer, as his regular GT3 teammates have conflicting commitments in the World Endurance Championship that weekend. 

A Perfect Step Toward the Nordschleife 

Verstappen’s move toward a more professional GT3 setup includes an exclusive partnership with Mercedes for his Verstappen.com Racing team. He has already been spotted testing the Mercedes GT3 machinery at circuits like Estoril and Portimão to familiarize himself with the car's handling before taking on the world's most demanding track. For Verstappen, this project is more than a side hobby; it is a serious pursuit of success in one of the most prestigious endurance races in the world. 

While an official announcement from the Verstappen camp is still pending, the logistical gymnastics performed by the Nürburgring organizers suggest that the pieces are being moved specifically to allow the world champion to compete. If all goes to plan, fans will see the rare sight of a reigning Formula 1 star taking on the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring later this summer, marking a historic moment for both F1 and endurance racing.

