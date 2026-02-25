As Max Verstappen enters his twelfth season in Formula 1, paddock experts are beginning to analyze the physical and mental toll of such a long career. Despite being only 28 years old, former F1 mental coach Riccardo Ceccarelli argues that Verstappen should be viewed as a veteran of the "older generation" rather than a young prospect.

The toll of early entry

Because Verstappen debuted at the unprecedented age of seventeen—a feat now impossible under current FIA rules—he has already amassed over 200 Grand Prix starts. Ceccarelli believes this competitive longevity changes a driver's mental profile. "On paper, he is still young, but you have to look at his competitive lifespan," the Italian expert stated. "In that sense, you can describe him as a 'young old man'."

Ceccarelli suggests that this veteran status brings both advantages and disadvantages. While Verstappen possesses a wealth of experience, the mental fatigue associated with over a decade of high-pressure competition is a factor that younger rookies do not yet face. This will be particularly relevant as drivers navigate the intense mental load of the 2026 regulations, which require constant management of complex electrical systems.

The 2026 mental challenge

The new regulations place a premium on energy management, requiring drivers to process a constant stream of data from their engineers while maintaining race pace. Ceccarelli expects this to be a significant burden for the entire grid, but especially for those who have spent years driving more "analog" machinery.

While he expects Verstappen to adapt, Ceccarelli warned that the challenge will be even greater for legends like Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso. "Drivers with a more traditional mentality are facing a very difficult period," he noted. "The driver cannot afford mistakes in the use of systems because that immediately costs performance. It requires a level of mental focus that is different from what we have seen in previous decades."