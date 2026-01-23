World champion Lando Norris has spoken out about the critical importance of the F1 Academy in creating a pathway for women to reach the top levels of motorsport. Norris, who navigated the traditional junior ladder himself, believes that a structured environment for young female talent is essential for the long-term health and diversity of Formula 1.

The Value of Patient Development

Reflecting on his own career, Norris emphasized that he never rushed his progression through the junior categories, competing in almost every series available before reaching F1. He believes this patient approach allowed him to master the skills he now uses daily at McLaren. He sees the F1 Academy as a vital part of this "career ladder," providing young women with the time and resources to develop their skills without being forced into higher categories prematurely.

Norris noted that everyone develops at a different pace, and the most important thing for any driver is to do what feels right for their own progression. By providing a dedicated platform for women, the F1 Academy allows talent to flourish in a supportive environment, which Norris believes is "crucial" for identifying the next generation of female stars who can eventually compete on the F1 grid.

A Lasting Impact on the Sport

The McLaren driver has been a vocal supporter of the academy since its inception in 2023, often using his social media platforms to highlight the progress of its participants. For Norris, the goal is simple: to ensure that the sport he loves is accessible to everyone with the talent and dedication to succeed, regardless of their gender. He remains impressed by the level of competition in the academy and believes it will soon produce drivers ready for the ultimate challenge of Formula 1.