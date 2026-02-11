Lando Norris achieved his boyhood dream by becoming Formula 1 World Champion last season, but McLaren CEO Zak Brown insists this monumental achievement is just the beginning for the British star. While some drivers in the history of the sport, most notably Nico Rosberg in 2016, have chosen to walk away immediately after scaling the mountain, Brown sees a very different mentality in Norris. He compares his driver’s hunger to the sport’s all-time greats, predicting that the first title has only poured gasoline on the fire for more.

No "Rosberg Exit" for Norris

Formula 1 history is littered with drivers who lost their competitive edge after achieving their life's goal, but Brown is adamant that Norris does not fit that category. "Some drivers have the feeling: it's done, mission accomplished. But Lando does not belong in that category," Brown told reporters during the launch of the new MCL40 in Bahrain. Instead of satisfaction, Brown sees a relentless drive in Norris that mirrors the serial winners of the past.

"You have drivers like Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and Michael Schumacher. They win one title and immediately think: this tastes like more. One more, one more, and then again," Brown explained. This insatiable appetite for victory is what separates the one-hit wonders from the true legends of the sport, and McLaren firmly believes they have a legend in the making in their cockpit.

Confidence and Motivation

The transformation in Norris since winning the title has been palpable to everyone at the Woking factory. "His self-confidence has grown enormously, and you can see that in his attitude," Brown observed. Rather than relaxing or resting on his laurels, Norris is described as "determined" and bursting with motivation to defend his crown against the inevitable counter-attack from Red Bull and Mercedes.

Brown acknowledges that the ball is now in the team's court to support this ambition. "It is up to us to give Lando and Oscar Piastri the right material again," he stated. If McLaren can provide a car capable of fighting at the front, Brown is convinced that both his drivers will be in the thick of the title fight. With the first official winter test in Bahrain imminent, the world will soon see if the new MCL40 is a weapon worthy of a double world champion.