Lando Norris reached the absolute pinnacle of his career last season by securing his first Formula 1 world championship, but the British driver is far from satisfied. Instead of taking a step back to enjoy his success, Norris has entered the new season with a renewed focus on defending his crown. After seven seasons at the highest level, his two-point victory over Max Verstappen has served as a catalyst for even greater ambitions.

A Surge in Self-Belief

Speaking at the Autosport Awards, Norris admitted that he has never been the most naturally confident person, but winning the title has fundamentally changed his perspective. He explained that he used to have a "see it to believe it" mentality, needing to actually stand on the podium before believing he was capable of winning. However, during the 2025 campaign, he felt a shift in his mindset, realizing midway through the year that he had all the tools—the car, the team, and the personal ability—to become champion.

This newfound self-belief is what Norris considers his biggest weapon for 2026. He believes that the first title is the hardest to achieve, and having crossed that line, he can now approach races with a level of calm and authority that was previously missing. For Norris, the goal is no longer just to win a race, but to build a lasting legacy as a multi-time world champion.

Chasing the Next Achievement

Norris is acutely aware that the 2026 regulations could reshuffle the pack, but he remains hungry for more success. He noted that while everyone handles success differently, for him, it has only increased the desire to prove that his 2025 victory was not a one-off. With the number one on his car, Norris is ready to take on the challenge of being the hunted rather than the hunter, confident that the people around him at McLaren are the best in the business to help him stay at the top.