Hungry Lando Norris Sets Sights on Multiple World Titles

Lando Norris reached the absolute pinnacle of his career last season by securing his first Formula 1 world championship, but the British driver is far from satisfied. Instead of taking a step back to enjoy his success, Norris has entered the new season with a renewed focus on defending his crown. After seven seasons at the highest level, his two-point victory over Max Verstappen has served as a catalyst for even greater ambitions. 

A Surge in Self-Belief 

Speaking at the Autosport Awards, Norris admitted that he has never been the most naturally confident person, but winning the title has fundamentally changed his perspective. He explained that he used to have a "see it to believe it" mentality, needing to actually stand on the podium before believing he was capable of winning. However, during the 2025 campaign, he felt a shift in his mindset, realizing midway through the year that he had all the tools—the car, the team, and the personal ability—to become champion. 

This newfound self-belief is what Norris considers his biggest weapon for 2026. He believes that the first title is the hardest to achieve, and having crossed that line, he can now approach races with a level of calm and authority that was previously missing. For Norris, the goal is no longer just to win a race, but to build a lasting legacy as a multi-time world champion. 

Chasing the Next Achievement 

Norris is acutely aware that the 2026 regulations could reshuffle the pack, but he remains hungry for more success. He noted that while everyone handles success differently, for him, it has only increased the desire to prove that his 2025 victory was not a one-off. With the number one on his car, Norris is ready to take on the challenge of being the hunted rather than the hunter, confident that the people around him at McLaren are the best in the business to help him stay at the top.

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

