McLaren Issues Warning to Verstappen: "Norris Will Only Get Better"

McLaren Issues Warning to Verstappen: "Norris Will Only Get Better"

The McLaren Formula 1 team has issued a stern warning to Max Verstappen as the sport approaches its newest era. After the Dutchman narrowly missed out on a fifth world title last season, team principal Andrea Stella expects his driver line-up—Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri—to reach even greater heights in the coming months. Despite a spectacular comeback from Verstappen and Red Bull Racing in the latter half of 2025, Norris secured the championship by a marginal difference of just two points. 

Stella Sets a High Bar for 2026 

As the grid moves into the 2026 season, which features radical technical changes to the engine, chassis, and aerodynamics, Stella remains confident in the growth of his drivers. He believes that Lando Norris will be significantly stronger this year, not simply because of the confidence gained from his title win, but due to the logical development path the team and drivers have followed. Stella emphasized that every race remains an opportunity to learn and refine their skills, a process that has already made Norris a more formidable competitor. 

The Italian team boss also expects more from Oscar Piastri, predicting that the Australian will become faster, stronger, and more complete with each passing season. This internal belief is a core part of McLaren's strategy to maintain its position at the front of the field. Stella noted that both drivers have already put in thousands of hours in the simulator to master the complexities of the new 2026 car, showing a level of preparation that highlights their commitment to defending the titles won in Woking. 

Navigating Uncertain Times 

While confidence is high, Stella acknowledged that the 2026 regulations represent a reset for every team on the grid. Because everyone must design completely new hardware from scratch, the competitive order is currently a total unknown. However, the energy within the  McLaren camp is palpable, with the drivers eager to finally put the car on the ground and begin the season. 

The team has focused heavily on the synergy between the power unit and the chassis, areas where they hope to maintain the edge they held last year. Stella concluded that while the challenges are immense, the "fantastic work" currently being performed behind the scenes gives the team every reason to look forward to the season opener with optimism.

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

