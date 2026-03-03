The Bahrain Grand Prix is under severe pressure following a heightened travel warning from the Dutch government. Due to ongoing regional conflicts involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, the island nation has become a target for missile and drone attacks. The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a "red" code for the entire country, strongly advising against all travel. This development has sent shockwaves through the Formula 1 paddock just as the sport prepared to return to the Middle East.

Security concerns escalate in Manama

The tension has already significantly disrupted Formula 1 activities in the region. A recently planned Pirelli tire test was abruptly cancelled due to safety fears, and reports suggest that several team members and external suppliers currently remain stranded in the capital, Manama. Because the United States maintains military bases in Bahrain, the country has faced direct fire from Iranian forces using both missiles and drones.

The Dutch government has warned that international flights are currently impossible and that the embassy will be unable to provide assistance should citizens find themselves in trouble. Those already in the country are advised to leave as soon as it is safe to do so, with the threat of further attacks considered too great to ignore. The situation is described as highly volatile, with the safety of international personnel becoming a primary concern for governments worldwide.

FIA weighs decision on April races

The current situation puts immense pressure on the FIA and Formula 1 leadership, as the sport is scheduled to return to the Middle East in early April for back-to-back races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has stated that the safety of all personnel is the primary factor in their decision-making process. The sport has faced difficult decisions in this region before, but the direct targeting of the eilandstaat has created a unique level of risk.

According to the Dutch government, an official cancellation of the race scheduled for April 12 seems inevitable if the situation does not improve significantly before April 10. Within the world of motorsport, there is a growing realization that safety must take precedence over the racing calendar. The FIA continues to monitor developments on the ground minute-by-minute and is expected to provide definitive clarity on the status of the Middle Eastern leg of the calendar shortly.