Hadjar Explains Why Red Bull Is His Dream Team

Isack Hadjar has explained why Red Bull represents his ultimate destination in Formula 1, describing the team as the perfect environment for a driver who wants to compete at the very highest level. The Frenchman says Red Bull’s winning culture, direct approach and relentless standards align exactly with his own mentality. According to Hadjar, joining the team is not just about success, but about learning what it truly takes to become one of the best.

Hadjar’s comments underline his motivation as he prepares for life at the sharp end of the grid, where expectations are unforgiving and performance is non-negotiable.

“This Is Where Champions Are Made”

Speaking to L’Équipe, Hadjar explained what sets Red Bull apart in his eyes. “This is where champions are made,” he said.

He pointed to the team’s track record. “They know how to win. Not just once, but again and again.”

For Hadjar, that consistency matters. “I want to be in an environment where excellence is normal.”

Learning Directly From Verstappen

One of the biggest attractions for Hadjar is the opportunity to work alongside Max Verstappen. “Being in the same team as Max is an incredible chance.”

He believes proximity accelerates development. “You see how the best works every day.”

Hadjar stressed that this is not intimidating. “It’s motivating. You know exactly what the standard is.”

A Culture That Demands Honesty

Hadjar described Red Bull as refreshingly direct. “They tell you when you’re good, and they tell you when you’re not.”

He said that honesty helps growth. “You don’t waste time guessing where you stand.” According to Hadjar, that approach suits him. “I prefer hard truths over comfort.”

Pressure as a Privilege

Rather than fearing pressure, Hadjar sees it as proof of trust. “If they put pressure on you, it means they believe in you.”

He acknowledged that Red Bull’s history with young drivers is demanding. “They expect results quickly.”

However, Hadjar believes that expectation sharpens focus. “You’re always pushed to be better.”

Why Red Bull Fits His Mindset

Hadjar said his own mentality matches the team’s philosophy. “I want to fight for wins, not just participate.”

He described Red Bull as a place for drivers who thrive on challenge. “If you want an easy life, this is not the team.”

That honesty is part of the appeal. “You know exactly what you’re signing up for.”

Dream Team, Real Responsibility

While Hadjar calls Red Bull his dream team, he is realistic about the responsibility that comes with it. “A dream comes with expectations.”

He knows opportunities must be earned.

“Nothing is guaranteed.”

For Hadjar, Red Bull is not just a goal achieved, but a test accepted. In his eyes, the team represents the highest standard in modern Formula 1. A place where talent is not protected, but proven. And that, he says, is exactly where he wants to be.