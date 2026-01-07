user icon
Hadjar Explains Why Red Bull Is His Dream Team

Hadjar Explains Why Red Bull Is His Dream Team

Isack Hadjar has explained why Red Bull represents his ultimate destination in Formula 1, describing the team as the perfect environment for a driver who wants to compete at the very highest level. The Frenchman says Red Bull’s winning culture, direct approach and relentless standards align exactly with his own mentality. According to Hadjar, joining the team is not just about success, but about learning what it truly takes to become one of the best. 

Hadjar’s comments underline his motivation as he prepares for life at the sharp end of the grid, where expectations are unforgiving and performance is non-negotiable. 

“This Is Where Champions Are Made” 

Speaking to L’Équipe, Hadjar explained what sets Red Bull apart in his eyes. “This is where champions are made,” he said. 

He pointed to the team’s track record. “They know how to win. Not just once, but again and again.”

For Hadjar, that consistency matters. “I want to be in an environment where excellence is normal.” 

Learning Directly From Verstappen 

One of the biggest attractions for Hadjar is the opportunity to work alongside Max Verstappen. “Being in the same team as Max is an incredible chance.” 

He believes proximity accelerates development. “You see how the best works every day.” 

Hadjar stressed that this is not intimidating. “It’s motivating. You know exactly what the standard is.” 

A Culture That Demands Honesty 

Hadjar described Red Bull as refreshingly direct. “They tell you when you’re good, and they tell you when you’re not.” 

He said that honesty helps growth. “You don’t waste time guessing where you stand.” According to Hadjar, that approach suits him. “I prefer hard truths over comfort.” 

Pressure as a Privilege 

Rather than fearing pressure, Hadjar sees it as proof of trust. “If they put pressure on you, it means they believe in you.” 

He acknowledged that Red Bull’s history with young drivers is demanding. “They expect results quickly.” 

However, Hadjar believes that expectation sharpens focus. “You’re always pushed to be better.” 

Why Red Bull Fits His Mindset 

Hadjar said his own mentality matches the team’s philosophy. “I want to fight for wins, not just participate.” 

He described Red Bull as a place for drivers who thrive on challenge. “If you want an easy life, this is not the team.” 

That honesty is part of the appeal. “You know exactly what you’re signing up for.”

Dream Team, Real Responsibility

While Hadjar calls Red Bull his dream team, he is realistic about the responsibility that comes with it. “A dream comes with expectations.” 

He knows opportunities must be earned.

“Nothing is guaranteed.” 

For Hadjar, Red Bull is not just a goal achieved, but a test accepted. In his eyes, the team represents the highest standard in modern Formula 1. A place where talent is not protected, but proven. And that, he says, is exactly where he wants to be.

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

