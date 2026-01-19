user icon
Alan Permane Hails Isack Hadjar as a "Future World Champion"

Alan Permane Hails Isack Hadjar as a "Future World Champion"

The promotion of Isack Hadjar to the senior Red Bull Racing team has been met with significant excitement, but few are as convinced of his potential as his former teambaas, Alan Permane. Having worked closely with the Frenchman at Racing Bulls, Permane has seen firsthand the qualities that set Hadjar apart from his peers. As the young driver prepares to partner Max Verstappen, Permane believes Red Bull has secured a talent capable of reaching the very top of the sport. 

Phenomenal Recovery and Technical Growth 

Permane described Hadjar’s performance last year as "phenomenal," specifically highlighting his mental resilience. Following a disastrous weekend in Melbourne that could have shattered a lesser driver's confidence, Hadjar bounced back almost immediately. Permane pointed to the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka as the turning point where the rookie truly mastered the car. On such a physically demanding and technical circuit, Hadjar’s ability to extract maximum performance was a clear indicator of his elite potential. 

The teambaas noted that as the season progressed, Hadjar’s understanding of the machinery grew exponentially. He became a consistent threat for Q3, providing the team with a reliable foundation every weekend. While Racing Bulls is naturally disappointed to lose such a high-performing driver, Permane expressed immense pride in Hadjar’s promotion, viewing it as a validation of the team's role as a talent incubator for the main Red Bull squad. 

Stepping Into the Spotlight 

Joining Red Bull Racing alongside a driver of Verstappen’s caliber is the ultimate test for any young talent. However, Permane believes Hadjar’s steady improvement and his ability to remain "under the radar" while delivering results will serve him well in the high-pressure environment of Milton Keynes. The Frenchman has proven he can handle challenging circuits and high-stress situations, making him a perfect fit for the 2026 regulation shift. 

With the backing of the team leadership and a glowing endorsement from one of the paddock's most experienced engineers, Hadjar enters the new season with a growing reputation. While he will undoubtedly have much to learn from his world-champion teammate, the belief within the Red Bull family is that they have found a driver who isn't just a replacement, but a legitimate future contender for the world title.

