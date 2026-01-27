user icon
Isack Hadjar Stuns in Debut of Red Bull’s First Independent Engine

Isack Hadjar Stuns in Debut of Red Bull's First Independent Engine

The first day of private testing in Barcelona has delivered a major statement from the Red Bull Racing camp. Isack Hadjar, the young French talent promoted to the senior squad, topped the timing sheets during the inaugural run of the Red Bull RB22. While testing times are often viewed with caution, the productivity and reliability of the team's first-ever independent power unit have sent a wave of optimism through Milton Keynes. 

A Successful Launch for the Red Bull-Ford Partnership 

The focus of the day was undeniably the debut of the new engine developed in-house by Red Bull Powertrains in collaboration with Ford. Hadjar, who was given the honour of completing the first official meters instead of Max Verstappen, reported a surprisingly smooth experience. The Frenchman noted that the team was able to complete significantly more laps than originally anticipated, with only minor teething issues reported throughout the day. 

For Hadjar, the transition to the 2026 technical regulations felt remarkably natural. He expressed satisfaction with the power delivery and the overall "feel" of the new unit, stating that it did not feel drastically different from the machinery he was accustomed to. Achieving such a high level of reliability on day one is an impressive feat, especially considering the technical complexity of the 2026 motoric and aerodynamic rules. 

High Productivity in Barcelona 

The private nature of the Barcelona tests means that much of the data remains hidden from the public eye, but the initial feedback from the garage is undeniably positive. Seven teams were active on the circuit, but it was the "smooth" operation of the RB22 that caught the most attention. Hadjar emphasized that while there is still a significant amount of "fine-tuning" to be done, the foundation of the project appears incredibly solid. 

As the test week continues, the focus will shift to longer runs and performance optimization. However, for a team embarking on the ambitious journey of building its own engines, today was a vital validation of their hard work. Red Bull has proven that their new "weapon" is ready for battle, and Hadjar has proven that he is more than capable of leading the development charge alongside his world-champion teammate.

