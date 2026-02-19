Isack Hadjar has joined the growing list of drivers expressing reservations about the new generation of Formula 1 cars. Following shakedowns in Barcelona and a full test week in Bahrain, the young Frenchman has echoed the sentiments of his Red Bull teammate, Max Verstappen, regarding the direction the sport has taken for 2026.

Dreaming of lap records, not management

Hadjar’s concerns center on the reduction in outright speed and the increased focus on energy management. Verstappen recently made headlines by criticizing the new cars for requiring too much tire and battery management, even hinting that the current regulations might influence whether he extends his F1 career beyond 2028. Hadjar, now firmly established at Red Bull, shares this desire for raw performance.

"I definitely want to drive cars that can break lap records. Isn't that what you dream of as a child?" Hadjar asked. He admitted that while he is thrilled to be in Formula 1, the step backward in terms of pure speed is a disappointment. He believes that driving at the absolute limit in "superscale" cars is what makes the sport truly enjoyable for a driver.

Opportunities in the complexity

Despite his preference for faster machinery, Hadjar recognizes that the 2026 regulations offer a different kind of challenge. With the power output now split 50/50 between the internal combustion engine and electrical energy, combined with sensitive Pirelli tires, drivers must be more strategic than ever.

"It requires a bit more thinking, so it is more difficult for everyone," Hadjar noted. He believes that because the cars are less "natural" to drive, there is a greater opportunity for top-tier drivers to make a difference through their intelligence and management skills. While the thrill of battling the world's best remains the core appeal, Hadjar clearly hopes for a future where that competition takes place in the fastest cars possible.