Isack Hadjar’s Surreal Journey to the Top of Red Bull

Isack Hadjar's Surreal Journey to the Top of Red Bull

For many young drivers, reaching the pinnacle of Formula 1 is a lifelong dream, but for Isack Hadjar, the reality of becoming an official Red Bull Racing driver still feels entirely surreal. Starting this season, the young Frenchman joins the premier team in the sport as a full-time driver. Despite a stellar junior career and impressive results within the Red Bull family, Hadjar admits he often finds himself questioning how he reached this point so quickly and why he was the one chosen for such a prestigious seat. 

From Karting to Partnering the Best 

Hadjar's rise through the ranks has been meteoric, especially considering he only transitioned to single-seater racing in 2019. He was the standout performer among Red

Bull's stable of younger drivers last year, finishing eleventh in the standings with 51 points—the best result of the Red Bull drivers who competed in 2025. To put this in perspective, he finished ahead of both Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda in the standings, with only the legendary Max Verstappen achieving a higher position for the team. 

The call confirming his promotion actually reached his mother first, who serves as his manager and often knows more about his career moves than he does himself. When he finally realized the magnitude of the news, Hadjar found himself in a state of shock, struggling to reconcile his upcoming role with his recent past in karting. He describes the opportunity to work alongside Verstappen as an enormous privilege, praising the Dutchman as the best driver currently on the grid. 

Learning from the World Champion 

The upcoming season represents a significant test for the young driver, as he moves into a spotlight where every lap is scrutinized. However, Hadjar’s enthusiasm is palpable. He noted his admiration for Verstappen's relentless pursuit of lap time and his consistency in reaching Q3 regardless of the car's limitations. Hadjar is particularly impressed by how Verstappen remained a contender for the world championship even during races where he did not have the superior machinery. 

As he prepares for the official car launch on January 15 in Detroit, Hadjar is ready to embrace the pressure. He will be presented alongside Verstappen, marking the official start of a partnership that many are watching closely. For Hadjar, the goal is to prove that Red Bull's faith in him was well-founded. He remains lyrical about his teammate's ability to find performance in tricky conditions, and he hopes to absorb as much knowledge as possible during his debut campaign. 

