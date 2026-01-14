Isack Hadjar can hardly believe his luck. The Frenchman will move to Red Bull Racing in 2026 to become Max Verstappen’s new teammate. After an impressive debut year at Racing Bulls, his dream is coming true, though the reality has not yet fully sunk in.

Impressive rookie season leads to promotion

Hadjar made a significant impact during his rookie season, scoring 51 championship points and securing a surprising podium at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort. These performances earned him a promotion to the senior Red Bull team, where he will drive directly alongside the reigning world champion.

The step up still feels surreal for Hadjar. He will get his first true taste of the top team's car during the winter test in Barcelona. "It’s actually hard to comprehend," he told the Talking Bull podcast. "I’m 21 years old, I’ve only been in single-seaters for a few years, and now I suddenly get to drive alongside the best driver on the grid. That is incredibly special."

Learning from the best

Despite the pressure, Hadjar does not seem nervous yet. He is focused on enjoying the unique position he finds himself in. While he hasn't had an extensive conversation with Verstappen yet, he expects that to change soon. "I think Australia, during the drivers' parade, will be a good moment," he said. "I hear he is a very approachable guy."

The Frenchman is open about his admiration for Verstappen. "Look at how close he came to the title without always having the best car," Hadjar said. "In races with difficult conditions, he is just there. When it gets chaotic, you can count on him." He believes Verstappen's strength lies in the details, such as finding extra time in Q3 and seizing even the smallest chance to win.