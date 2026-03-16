Fernando Alonso believes his historical criticisms of Honda's power units have finally been vindicated by the current struggles at Aston Martin. As the team navigates a difficult start to their new partnership with the Japanese manufacturer, Alonso reflected on his infamous "GP2 engine" comments during his time at McLaren, noting that the world is finally understanding the reality of those early development phases.

Vindicated after a decade

Alonso pointed out that while he is often the only one remembered for being critical, teammates like Stoffel Vandoorne and Jenson Button shared his frustrations at the time. He expressed surprise that it has taken ten years for the broader paddock to acknowledge that the Honda power unit was not mature enough for competition during the McLaren era.

"Two or three years ago, it seemed like I was crazy ten years ago when I criticized them," Alonso said in China. "They were frustrations over the radio, that’s true. But as a two-time world champion and a competitive driver, I wasn't happy with the situation. Was I supposed to be happy and applaud in the car for the work delivered?"

Supporting the Aston Martin project

Despite the familiar reliability issues that plagued his weekend in Shanghai, Alonso remains committed to helping Aston Martin and Honda through this initial phase. He acknowledged that the start of the partnership has not been ideal but emphasized his willingness to assist in the maturation of the project.

While Red Bull and Honda achieved dominant success in the intervening years, Alonso's current experience suggests that the integration process with a new partner is always a significant hurdle. For the Spaniard, the current difficulties are a reminder that raw talent requires reliable machinery to succeed—a lesson he has been preaching for over a decade.