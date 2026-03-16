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Verstappen looks to Nürburgring return after F1 "horror weekend"

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Verstappen looks to Nürburgring return after F1 "horror weekend"

Following a disastrous performance in the Chinese Grand Prix, Max Verstappen is turning his focus toward his upcoming GT3 adventure on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The Red Bull driver, who failed to score points in Shanghai, admitted he is eagerly looking forward to returning to the legendary German circuit to race with his own GT3 team. 

Exploring life beyond the F1 paddock 

Verstappen has been increasingly vocal about his lack of enjoyment in the current Formula 1 era, particularly criticizing the heavy reliance on energy management and battery usage. He believes the environment at the Nürburgring offers a more "old-school" and less political atmosphere, allowing him to focus on the pure essence of racing. 

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"It’s a different environment in the paddock," Verstappen told Viaplay. "Probably a bit more old-school, less politics, which I probably enjoy more. I can probably be more myself there." He emphasized that at 28, he is at the perfect age to explore other disciplines and achieve the goals he has held since childhood, rather than waiting until the end of his career. 

Debut in the Mercedes GT3 

This weekend will mark Verstappen's first competitive outing in the new Mercedes GT3 car. He plans to spend Friday testing to get up to speed before sharing the cockpit with experienced drivers Jules Gounon, Daniel Juncadella, and Lucas Auer. The primary goal is to find the limits of the new machinery in preparation for the 24-hour race. 

"We are going to try to find the limits of the car as well as possible for the 24-hour race; that’s what it’s all about," Verstappen said. For the Dutchman, the Nordschleife represents a chance to reset and rediscover the joy of racing "full gas" without the complex constraints that defined his frustrating weekend in Shanghai.

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Nürburgring Nordschleife

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Date
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
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Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
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Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
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United States of America Miami International Autodrome
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Canada Gilles Villeneuve
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Monaco Monte Carlo
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,453
  • Podiums 127
  • Grand Prix 235
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
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