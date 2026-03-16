Following a disastrous performance in the Chinese Grand Prix, Max Verstappen is turning his focus toward his upcoming GT3 adventure on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The Red Bull driver, who failed to score points in Shanghai, admitted he is eagerly looking forward to returning to the legendary German circuit to race with his own GT3 team.

Exploring life beyond the F1 paddock

Verstappen has been increasingly vocal about his lack of enjoyment in the current Formula 1 era, particularly criticizing the heavy reliance on energy management and battery usage. He believes the environment at the Nürburgring offers a more "old-school" and less political atmosphere, allowing him to focus on the pure essence of racing.

"It’s a different environment in the paddock," Verstappen told Viaplay. "Probably a bit more old-school, less politics, which I probably enjoy more. I can probably be more myself there." He emphasized that at 28, he is at the perfect age to explore other disciplines and achieve the goals he has held since childhood, rather than waiting until the end of his career.

Debut in the Mercedes GT3

This weekend will mark Verstappen's first competitive outing in the new Mercedes GT3 car. He plans to spend Friday testing to get up to speed before sharing the cockpit with experienced drivers Jules Gounon, Daniel Juncadella, and Lucas Auer. The primary goal is to find the limits of the new machinery in preparation for the 24-hour race.

"We are going to try to find the limits of the car as well as possible for the 24-hour race; that’s what it’s all about," Verstappen said. For the Dutchman, the Nordschleife represents a chance to reset and rediscover the joy of racing "full gas" without the complex constraints that defined his frustrating weekend in Shanghai.