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Matt Caller bids emotional farewell to Red Bull Racing

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Matt Caller bids emotional farewell to Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen’s long-time number one mechanic, Matt Caller, has officially confirmed his departure from Red Bull Racing. The Briton, who has been a staple in Verstappen’s garage for years, took to social media to announce the end of his decade-long journey with the Milton Keynes-based team as he prepares for a new role at Audi

A decade at the pinnacle of performance 

Matt Caller and his twin brother were both key figures at Red Bull, serving as chief mechanics. Matt specifically oversaw Verstappen's side of the garage, playing a crucial role in the Dutchman's four world championships. While his move to Audi was announced last year, he remained with Red Bull until late last week to finalize his transition. 

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In an emotional Instagram post, Caller reflected on his time with the team. "After an incredible journey that started in 2015, today is my last working day at Red Bull," he wrote. "What an adventure it has been. From the first day I walked in to my role in a team that constantly pushes the limits of performance, innovation, and teamwork. The past decade has truly been unforgettable for me." 

A new chapter with Audi 

Caller expressed immense pride in the successes he shared with Red Bull but signaled his readiness for a fresh challenge. He will join the Audi project as a chief mechanic, helping the German manufacturer build its foundation as they prepare for their upcoming entry into the sport. 

"I’m proud to have been a part of this team," Caller concluded. "Now I look forward to starting a new chapter and joining the Audi team as chief mechanic. I look forward to the challenge ahead and helping build something at Audi. On to the next chapter!" For Verstappen, this marks a significant shift in his immediate support crew as he navigates the challenges of the 2026 season. 

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

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NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
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  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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